Area residents are tiring of moving snow as February has been an unusually white month according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS Climate Data Center, there are 31 inches of snow on the ground in Mobridge. In February, 33 inches of snow has fallen in Mobridge. Since Oct. 1, 2018, 52.1 inches of snow has fallen in Mobridge. In 2018, 27.7 inches of snow had fallen during that same time. In February 2018, 17.4 inches of snow fell in Mobridge.

Since Dec. 1, 2.93 inches of precipitation has fallen in the Bridge City. That is 1.81 inches above the normal precipitation in the area.

The temperature has also been unusually low as the high of 1 degree on Monday, February 25, was 33 degrees below the normal temperature during this time of the month. The low of minus 6 degrees was 19 degrees below the normal temperature of 13 degrees.

This includes the snow on Tuesday and there is an 80 percent chance of snow on Thursday evening, the last day of the month.

– Katie Zerr –