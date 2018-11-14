Snow Queen Court

Mobridge-Pollock students participated in the annual Snow Queen, Junior Snow Queen, prince and princess, and talent contests last week starting on Thursday, Nov. 8, with the talent contest. Braxton Albers and Calico Ducheneaux will represent Mobridge in the senior division at the State Snow Queen Contest talent show Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Aberdeen. Sarah Lopez will represent the community in the junior division of the talent contest. The queen and her court includes (from left) Lions Club Award winner, Caitlyn Claymore, Miss Congeniality (tie) Rachel Goldsmith and Lauren Thompson, second runner -up Grace Madison, ﬁ rst runner-up Maya Runnels, Snow Queen Hayley Borah, Junior Snow Queen Maya Nobles, ﬁ rst runner-up Ava Stoick and second runner-up Landyn Henderson. The Princess is Abbey Hollenbeck, daughter of Dustin and Anette Hollenbeck and the Prince is Bo Nickels, son of Danny and Hayley Nickels.