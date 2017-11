The royal court was named at the annual Snow Queen Pageant at Scherr Howe Event Center on Saturday. The winners are: (back from left) Snow Queen Miss Congeniality Taylor Lage, second runner-up Lily Miner, first runner-up Molly Lahren, Snow Queen Chloe Jungwirth, Junior Snow Queen Regan Stoick, first runner-up Callie Weisbeck, second runner-up Channing Wientjes and Miss Congeniality Kate Fulkerson; (front from left) Snow Queen princess MaRayha Bleyle and prince Tyler Roebuck.