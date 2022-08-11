South Dakota teams rule National Team Tournament

Knowledge of the home waters of Lake Oahe led to Pierre teams dominating the 2022 BPS/Cabela’s National Team Championship walleye tournament, held Thursday through Saturday in Mobridge. Pierre anglers took home first, second and third place.

Winning first place were Duane Hjelm and Tyson Keller. The Pierre anglers opened with 14 pounds, 11 ounces on day one, moved up with 21 pounds five ounces on day two, and worked their way to a winning 58 pounds, nine ounces with 21 pounds, 15 ounces on day three. Knocking off the other 256 teams gave them the champions’ prize of $25,000 and a new boat and motor.

Second place went to Travor Diegel and Paul Steffen. After weighing just 26 pounds, 10 ounces the first two days, the Pierre duo shot up the ladder with 24 pounds, 10 ounces on Saturday to boost their total to 51 pounds, four ounces.

Coming in third were Chris Haines of Pierre and Miles Haines of Cody, Wyoming, with 46 pounds 12 ounces. The biggest walleye of the tournament at 13 pounds, nine ounces went a long way toward them taking third.

More South Dakotans dotted the top 25. After Wisau, Wisconsin, anglers Guy Engebretson and Jason Majernick took fourth, Jared Mohnen of Mitchell and John Mohnen of White River came in fifth. Also in the top 10 were Gerrick McComsey of Ft. Pierre and Max Sheets of Pierre in sixth, and Jason Stahl of Hartford and Jeremy Roe of Humboldt in eighth.

Brian Fowlds of Tea and Darin Lewin of Humboldt kicked off the second 10 with an 11th-place finish. Miller anglers Darin and McCade Nelson took 13th. Coming in 16th were Steve Alverson of Chester and Brandon Flynn of Sioux Falls. Brad Saathoff and Chris Vandenbos of Pierre took 19th, while Platte anglers Justin Smit and Brian Woessner took 24th.

The 257 teams combined to bring 508 walleyes to the weigh-ins, weighing just more than 1,693 pounds.

2022 BPS/Cabela’s National Team Championship

Top 25: 1. Duane Hjelm, Tyson Keller, Pierre, 14-11, 21-5, 21-15, 58-9; 2. Travor Diegel, Paul Steffen, Pierre, 9-3, 17-7, 24-10, 51-04; 3. Chris Haines, Pierre, Miles Haines, Cody, Wyoming, 15-8, 21-14, 9-6, 46-12; 4. Guy Engebretson, Jason Majernik, Wausau, Wisconsin, 23-3, 11-8, 6-5, 41-0; 5. Jared Mohnen, Mitchell, John Mohnen, White Lake, 22-5, 3-0, 13-8, 38-13; 6. Gerrick McComsey, Ft. Pierre, Max Sheets, Pierre, 10-6, 9-4, 13-0, 32-10; 7. Nicholas Kotowski, West Bend, Wisconsin, Daniel Kotowski, Slinger, Wisconsin, 2-15, 16-2, 12-5, 31-6; 8. Jason Stahl, Hartford, Jeremy Roe, Humboldt, 9-15, 16-3, 3-11, 27-4; 9. (tie) Derek Cordova, Pete Brzenzinski, Superior, Wisconsin, 18-12, 1-4, 8-8, 28-8, Jake Becker, Genoa City, Wisconsin, Tyler Mueller, Appleton, Wisconsin, 15-10, 8-4, 4-10, 28-8; 11. Brian Fowlds, Tea, Darin Lewin, Humboldt, 11-3, 12-6, 3-11, 27-4; 12. Chuck Hasse, Walker, Minnesota, Randy Topper, Cohasset, Minnesota, 11-3, 15-0, 0, 26-3; 13. Darin Nelson, McCade Nelson, Miller, 8-8, 17-7, 0, 25-15; 14. Nathaniel Stender, Stanton, Nebraska, Landon Stender, Fordyce, Nebraska, 4-9, 19-13, 0, 24-6; 15. Craig Sleeman, Victor, New York, Tyler Kay, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, 5-10, 12-6, 4-6, 22-6; 16. Steven Alverson, Chester, Brandon Flynn, Sioux Falls, 3-10, 16-13, 1-10, 22-1; 17. Carl Erickson, Buhler, Kansas, Kyle Altvater, Hutchinson, Kansas, 1-9, 15-11, 3-14, 21-2; 18. Joseph Goddard, James Goddard, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 2-2, 18-3, 0, 20-5; 19. Brad Saathoff, Chris Vandenbos, Pierre, 3-11, 16-5, 0, 20-0; 20. (tie) Jason Gollner, Freedom, Wisconsin, Kaden Jansen, Appleton, Wisconsin, 4-13, 13-7, 1-7, 19-11, Zeik Gordon, Belgrade, Montana, Owen Wilcox, Laurel, Montana, 4-1, 15-10, 0, 19-11; 22. Jesse Nussbaum, Dylan Nussbaum, St. Marys, Pennsylvania, 2-6, 14-10, 1-9, 18-9; 23. Brandon Carpenter, Aaron Peterson, Rockwell, Iowa, 8-7, 9-8, 0, 17-15; 24. Justin Smit, Brian Woessner, Platte, 7-9, 9-5, 0, 16-14; 25. Bradley Person, Adel, Iowa, David Lempe, Britt, Iowa, 10-9, 5-12, 0, 16-5.