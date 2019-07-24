Spicing up your catch of the day

Fishing season is well underway.

We see more and more people enjoying the water and catching fish every day.

Walleye and northern pike are some of the fish that you can catch in Lake Oahe. They are packed with proteins and healthy amino acids, but most importantly they taste great! Here are a few ways to spice up your catch of the day to impress your family and guests!

Walleye and northern pike recipes

Battered Walleye

4 walleye fillets

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 pinch salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

2 cups crushed saltine crackers

Vegetable oil for frying

Cut the fillets into desired size. Place the beaten eggs a bowl and set aside. Combine the flour, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in another bowl. Pour the cracker crumbs into a third bowl. Heat the oil in a deep-fryer or large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat to 375 degrees. Dip the fillets into the flour mixture, then the eggs, and then the cracker crumbs. Then, carefully lower fillets into oil. Cook until browned, about three minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and let cool. Serve with fresh lemon wedges.

Recipe from Allrecipies.com

Mustard Cajun

Grilled Walleye

Walleye fillets

Salt and pepper

Mustard or creamy flavored sauce

Flour

Cajun seasoning or seafood seasoning

Sprinkle the fillets with salt and pepper as desired. Next, coat the fish with mustard or sauce. You can use spicy, yellow, hot Chinese or Dijon mustard for the classic grilled recipe. You can substitute Thousand Island dressing, mayo/hot sauce mixture, dill sauce or another flavor. Next, you will roll the fillets in the flour. Grill the fillets on a preheated grill that is 400 degrees. If necessary, you can put down aluminum foil on your grill surface and put the fillets on it. Grill for three minutes on each side. Check for consistent cooking and, if necessary, cook for no more than an additional one minute on each side. Remove from grill.

Beer Battered Northern Pike

1 1/2 lb firm fillets

3/4 cup flour

1 tsp salt and pepper

Dash of cayenne pepper

Batter Ingredients

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 cup milk

1 egg

2 Tbsp beer

6 cups oil for frying

2 tsp dark sesame oil

Rinse the fillets, pat them dry, and cut them to desired size. Keep them cold until ready to fry. Whisk together all the ingredients for the batter until smooth. Allow the batter to rest for about 15 minutes. Combine the flour with the salt, pepper, and cayenne. Lightly dust a fish finger in flour, immediately submerge it in the batter, shake off the excess, and lower it into the hot oil. Fry each batch 3 or 4 minutes until golden brown. Remove to a plate and let drain on paper towels. Serve this classic dish with tartar sauce along with fat wedges of lemon, or with malt vinegar!

Recipe from In-Fisherman.com

Oven Baked Northern Pike

1-2 lb pike fillets cut to desired size.

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp rosemary

3 Tbsp butter

1 lemon sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lay the fillets on a baking dish. Dust lightly with the all of the spices. Be careful not to overdo it here, you don’t want these tasting like a mouth full of spices. Place slices of butter topped with a slice of lemon randomly on the strips of fish. Bake for about 15 minutes.

Recipe from PrimallyWild.com

Lemon Pepper

Pan-Seared Walleye

2 4- to 6-oz walleye fillets

2 Tbsp of butter

1 tsp of lemon pepper seasoning

Season your walleye with lemon pepper and add some butter or oil to the bottom of your pan. Place the fish right over the melted butter. Then, put a pan over the top of the fish. This creates steam inside of the pan. After 10 minutes flip the fish and cook for another two minutes or until golden brown on each side.

Recipe from RecipeDiaries.com