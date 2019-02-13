Stanley County takes down Tigers to end winning streak

The Tigers’ six-game winning streak crashed and burned in a 61-42 loss to Stanley County in Ft. Pierre on Tuesday.

The loss came in a game where the Tigers simply could not muster the energy that have been playing with for the last month.

“It wasn’t pretty,” said coach TJ Knudson. “They had way more energy than us.”

While the Tigers were not playing their usual brand of basketball, the game stayed close for three quarters, but the only lead the Tigers held was 11-8 with just more than a minute left in the first quarter. After Stanley County ended the first quarter with four straight points to take a 12-11 lead, the Tigers played catchup the rest of the night.

The Buffaloes led 43-36 early in the fourth quarter when Trace Cerney, the Tigers’ lone bright spot on the night, scored two straight baskets to cut the deficit to three points with six minutes left, but Stanley County would score the game’s next 11 points to make the score 54-40 and dash the Tigers’ hopes.

Brady Hoftiezer led Stanley County with a game-high 30 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Joey Fischer scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Cerney led the Tigers with 15 points and four rebounds. He was the only Tiger to hit more than one shot in any quarter. Braden Goehring followed with seven points.

“They [Stanley County] packed the lane and gave us threes,” said Knudson. “We were three for 20-something. You can’t win basketball games like that.”

Groton Area

The Tigers continued their streak of strong first halves, by taking a 37-21 lead after two quarters and going to defeat Groton Area 62-50 at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Saturday.

Knudson said the game plan has been working, making it easier for the Tigers to keep getting better in practice.

“We just do what we do,” said Knudson. “We’re not trying to be somebody we’re not.”

Trailing 6-4 early in the first quarter, the Tigers took the lead with a 7-0 run. They extended the lead to 16-9 by the end of the first quarter.

They made their big move right off the bat in the second quarter, taking off on a 12-2 run that gave them a 28-11 lead with five minutes still on the second-quarter clock. The Tigers had their biggest lead of the game at 37-19 late in the second quarter.

Groton Area made a run in the third quarter to close the gap to nine points at 47-38, but the Tigers responded with a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter and push the lead back to 18 points at 56-38.

Four Tigers scored in double figures. Braden Goehring led the team with 16 points. Bryston Goehring scored 14, Reese Cerney 12 and Braxton Albers 11. Noah Feyereisen cleared the boards with 11 rebounds while adding four points.

Treyton Diegel hit five three-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points to lead Groton Area. Brody DeHoet added 14 points.

Groton Area hit 10 three-pointers in the game, but only four two-point baskets.

“They [Groton Area] have some good athletes,” said Knudson, “but if we could have eliminated some of their threes maybe the spread could have been a little wider.”

Upcoming

The Tigers travel to Winner with the Lady Tigers for a doubleheader on Friday, before finishing the regular season with back-to-back games with Cheyenne-Eagle Butte next week.

“We have three tough games coming up,” said Knudson. “The loss should give us some good momentum. I don’t think we’ll slide at all.”

The 10-7 Tigers and 11-4 Warriors are tipping off for the 57th time in a series that dates back to the 1957-58 season. The Tigers lead the series 29-27, but after winning a 51-42 game in Mobridge last year, the Warriors have beaten the Tigers four straight times.

The 121st meeting between the Tigers and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves takes place at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Monday. Junior varsity starts the festivities at 6:30 p.m. The Braves are 12-3 and have won 10 of their last 11 games.

After the Braves had gone on an eight-game win streak in the series, the Tigers have turned things around by winning the last three games. The Tigers beat the Braves 72-59 and 62-49 last season.

The Tigers and Braves will make up the postponed game from Jan. 29 next Thursday in Eagle Butte.

Mobridge-Pollock (10-7) 11 22 36 42

Stanley County (8-8) 12 25 40 61

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 2 0-0 4, Noah Feyereisen 1 0-0 2, Braxton Albers 2 0-0 5, Trace Cerney 6 3-4 15, Bryston Goehring 1 0-0 2, Braden Goehring 3 0-0 7, Caden Halsey 1 0-0 3, Kregen Norder 1 0-0 2, Cayden Eisemann 1 0-0 2, Totals 18 3-4 42.

Stanley County: Lathan Prince 0 4-4 4, Brady Hoftiezer 9 7-8 30, Riley Hannum 2 2-3 7, Dylan Gabriel 0 0-0 0, Joey Fischer 5 3-4 15, Nathan Cook 1 0-0 2, Slater Tople 1 2-2 4, Totals 18 18-21 61.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 3 (Albers, Braden Goehring, Halsey); Stanley County 7 (Hoftiezer 5, Hannum, Fischer). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 17 (R. Cerney 4); Stanley County 27 (Fischer 6). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 19 (Bryston Goehring out); Stanley County 8. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 8; Stanley County 13.

Groton Area (5-11) 9 21 38 50

Mobridge-Pollock (10-6) 16 37 47 62

Groton Area: Cade Guthmiller 1 0-0 2, Kaden Kurtz 2 2-2 8, Austin Jones 1 0-0 2, Brodyn DeHoet 4 4-5 14, Treyton Diegel 5 2-2 17, Jonathan Doeden 0 3-4 3, Chandler Larson 1 1-2 4, Totals 14 12-15 50.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 5 1-3 12, Noah Feyereisen 2 0-0 4, Braxton Albers 4 1-2 11, Trace Cerney 0 0-0 0, Bryston Goehring 5 3-4 14, Braden Goehring 6 1-1 16, Caden Halsey 0 3-4 3, Jalen Hitland 1 0-0 2, Totals 16 9-14 62.

3-point field goals: Groton Area 10 (Diegel 5, Kurtz 2, DeHoet 2, Larson); Mobridge-Pollock 7 (Braden Goehring 3, Albers 2, R. Cerney, Bryston Goehring). Rebounds: Groton Area 20 (Diegel 4, Doeden 4); Mobridge-Pollock 25 (Feyereisen 11, R. Cerney 4). Steals: Groton Area 2; Mobridge-Pollock 6 (Albers 2). Blocks: Groton Area 0; Mobridge-Pollock 3 (Albers 2). Fouls: Groton Area 15; Mobridge-Pollock 15. Turnovers: Groton Area 18; Mobridge-Pollock 14.