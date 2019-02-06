Stanley Hertel was tireless, meticulous worker

Memorial services for Stanley Hertel, 68, of Fort Yates, N.D., were held on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in McLaughlin.

Stanley passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, N.D.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge was in charge of the arrangements.

Stanley Wayne Hertel was born in McLaughlin on Sept. 21, 1950, to Fred M. and Hildegard (Billigmeier) Hertel. He was the second youngest of 19 siblings. Stan was raised on the family farm west of McLaughlin, until they moved to town in 1960. He continued to work on the farm and in his teens worked for various local farmers as well. Stan graduated from McLaughlin High School in 1968.

He married Monica Bercier in Belcourt, N.D., in September of 1971. From this union they had two children, Tonya of Mobridge and Ryan of Bismarck. Later in life, he blessed our family with another daughter, Amanda ofBismarck, who instantly stole our hearts.

After high school, Stan went to college in Rapid City for a semester before moving to California where he joined the union and became a crane operator. A year later, he moved to Aberdeen to obtain his college degree. In December 1973, Stan graduated from Northern State College with a bachelor’s degree in social work with minors in history and geography.

Once graduated from college, he moved to St. Paul, Minn., briefly, before moving to Fargo, N.D. in 1975, where he was employed with UPS. In 1979, he and the kids moved to Fort Yates, where he purchased and operated the Missouri Drift-In until 1993. Stan then purchased The Pelican, a bar and restaurant, from 1993 to 2000. In 1996, he started and operated Pelican Construction, Inc., installing underground utilities until 2017. During that time, he also served as maintenance director for Sitting Bull College from 2009 to 2015.

Stan and Patty found each other in 2000 and soon afterwards realized they were soulmates. Together they made a home where many family memories were made and will be cherished forever. Patty and Stan really understood each other, and he often referred to Patty as his best friend. They couldn’t wait until they were both retired so they could do some traveling. They often spent evenings gardening, laughing, spending time with friends, family, grandchildren and their family dogs.

A tireless and meticulous worker, almost never taking a day off, he could be found working either on a job, a project around the house or maintaining his lawn and property in his free time. He also spent time mentoring friends on how to start a business or helping them with their jobs. When he was not working, he spent time with his life partner, Patty, or he could be found visiting his brother Tim’s station.

Stan was an active member in the community. He served as a Sioux County Commissioner, Fort Yates City Council member, rural volunteer firefighter, Fort Yates Lions Club member, and a school board member. Stan, being a single father, was also viewed as a father figure for many teenagers in the community. Parents often called him to check on their kids, who hung out at the “rec.” Stan will forever be remembered as a hardworking and generous man, often helping those who asked. He was the best provider, mentor, friend and father, who touched many people’s lives with his kindness. Some of the best life lessons Stan passed on are to work hard, do it well and always have a plan.

Stanley is survived by his three children, Tonya Hertel of Mobridge, Ryan Hertel of Bismarck, and Amanda (Austin) Roller of Bismarck; life partner, Patty Valandra of Fort Yates; eight grandchildren, Monica Bailey, Skye Hertel, Rayne Hertel, Layne Roller, Trueth Crow Ghost, Vayda Roller, Sawyer Hertel and Rorey Roller. He is also survived by brothers, Martin Hertel, Lawrence (Mary) Hertel, Willie (Berniece) Hertel, Delray Hertel, Lemore Dobler and Timothy Hertel; and sisters, Delainis Jochim and Jeanette Jundt.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Fred M. and Hildegard Hertel; brothers, Leonard Hertel, Alfred Hertel, Raymond Hertel, Lester Hertel, Lloyd Dobler, Leroy Dobler, Harvey Hertel Sr., and Rodney Hertel; sisters, Hertha Scott and Shirley Jerry; and daughter-in-law, Heidi (Heck) Hertel.

Memorials may be given to the family to establish a scholarship as he firmly believed in the importance of education.