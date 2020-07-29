The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Wednesday, July 29, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota rose by 149 new cases and now stands at 8,641.

The July 29 daily update includes cases reported to the department between Monday, July 27, at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. due to a delay in the daily data extraction.

The number of active cases is reported at 903 with 7,609 reported as recovered.

As of the report, there were no new cases in Walworth County with the number of cases at 18 and 16 of those cases reported as recovered.

Positive cases in Dewey County rose to 54 with 29 being listed as recovered.

Corson County is at 26 cases with 21 reported as recovered.

Campbell County held steady at one case, that case being recovered.

Six more South Dakotans died, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths to 129.