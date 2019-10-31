Steiger to be recognized for lifelong rodeo work

Mike Steiger of Mobridge will among those honored on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Casey Tibbs Foundation 30th Annual Tribute Dinner at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.

The dinner is part of the annual recognition of six individuals who have exemplified and contributed to the sport of rodeo in South Dakota. The Casey Tibbs Foundation pays tribute to those, who in six different categories, are selected to be honored for their contributions to the sport. Steiger is the 2019 honoree for rodeo promoter.

“It totally took me by surprise,” said Steiger about the call from the foundation. “There are so many other deserving people who are involved in the sport. In rodeo management it takes an army of people to make it (the events) happen.”

Steiger said it is important to give back to the sport that has been a big part of his life since his youth. He still works as the rodeo manager for the South Dakota 4-H Rodeo finals and has for nearly 20 years.

“Somebody did it when I was a kid,” he said. “I enjoy working with the kids through youth activities.”

Residents of this area know Steiger as one of the best event judges in rodeo. Rodeo has played a major role in his life as his biography from the Tibbs event clearly shows.

He has been a PRCA member since 1978 and has spent his life committed to the sport of rodeo in South Dakota.

After finishing his college rodeo career at SDSU in 1976, he worked for the Huron Chamber of Commerce as the Rodeo Manager for the National High School Rodeo Finals that were held in Huron in 1978, before managing PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals and the Little Britches National Finals in 1979. In the early 1980’s Mike held an advisory role in the Mobridge High School Rodeo clubs, various roles in the South Dakota 4-H Horse Show Committees, committee roles in 4-H Leader’s Club and the Mobridge High School Rodeo Club, and was a board member for the Mobridge PRCA Sitting Bull Stampede. Steiger has also retained the role of rodeo manager for the South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Finals since 2000. In 2016, he was chosen as the WPRA Judge of the Year.

Steiger lives in Mobridge with his wife, Brenda, and continues to judge high school, college, and PRCA rodeos.

The honoree’s photos and biographies are added to the permanent “Wall of Fame” each year, located in the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center.