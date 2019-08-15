Storm leaves more than crop damage in wake

The Tuesday, Aug. 6, hail storm destroyed crops to the east and west of Mobridge, adding to an already tough year for Ag producers.

According to law enforcement and the National Weather Service, the storm hit West River communities, especially around the Trail City area before splitting at Lake Oahe and hitting north and south of Mobridge. Hail damaged buildings, vehicles and crops in and near Java and Onida, and damaged crops in the Selby area. There was also hail damage near Hoven and south and west of Gettysburg.

According to the NWS report of the event, a low pressure system and attached cold front triggered storms in a ripe environment across southern North Dakota during the mid-afternoon that quickly became strong to severe. Through the remainder of the afternoon and evening, these storms maintained intensity and even became destructive in some areas as they drifted southeast across the border into South Dakota. Extensive crop and property damage resulted from up to 80 mph wind gusts and/or large hail to baseball-sized-plus across portions of Corson, Dewey, Walworth, Potter, Sully, Hughes and Lyman counties.

According to Kelly Landis of Trail City, the damage in that area was extensive.He said the storm hit south of Little Eagle first and swept through the area from east of Trail City in about a six-mile swath.

Mobridge had brief heavy rain, lightning, thunder and winds. Some fields around Pollock suffered hail damage, with soybean fields stripped eight miles south of Pollock and but in that area it was spotty.

According to Bingo Kindt of State Farm Insurance in Mobridge, producers are reporting total losses in the Trail City, Wakpala and Java areas.

“Where the storm hit the crops were wiped out,” he said. “North of Trail City they got hit hard. The wheat, which was close to harvest is done.”

Kindt said there are reports of sunflower fields where nothing is left but sticks. Corn fields were also stripped down to the stalks. Even if it wasn’t destroyed, hail damage to corn this time of year is devastating.

“When the corn get hailed when it is tasseling, it is done,” Kindt said.

He said there was also damage to buildings and vehicles with the storm.

The hailstorm not only damaged and destroyed crops but also injured livestock and killed wildlife.

Landis said producers are finding dead wild turkeys, grouse, birds such as meadowlarks and blackbirds. He said there are even dead mice in the fields.

Kindt said it has been a busy year as this was not the first storm that did crop damage in this part of the state. The storm in late July that hit Mobridge with hail and heavy rain, hit the area south of McLaughlin, wiping out crops.

Wet, stormy summer

This storm follows a progression of storms that have had high winds, heavy rains and hail throughout the spring and into the summer.

In July, several heavy rain events hit the area, adding up to 5.25 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service, 2.55 inches above the normal rainfall for the month. May and June were both just above average, but the precipitation in the first four months of the years marked above average.

The rainfall in August is at 1.96 inches, which is more than half an inch above normal. The total precipitation for Mobridge is now 6.56 inches above normal for the year.