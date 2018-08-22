Stroeder elected to leadership role with state education group

Mobridge-Pollock School Board President Eric Stroeder was recently elected the Second Vice President of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD.)

ASBSD’s Second Vice President serves an integral role on the Association’s Executive Committee, which comprises the leadership team of the 18-member Board of Directors.

Stroeder was also reelected this year to the ASBSD Board Directors to represent the Central Region’s 266-699 enrollment category. He has served on the state association board since 2012 and served as ASBSD President from 2015 to 2016 during which time he was an instrumental member of the Blue Ribbon Task Force, which developed the proposal to increase teacher pay.

The 2018-19 school year marks Stroeder’s seventh as a member of the Mobridge-Pollock school board, on which he is also serving his second term as president after previously being Vice President for four years. He is a civil engineer with the State of South Dakota.

“This is such a great group to work with,” said Stroeder. “Wade (ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany) and his staff are top notch with their advocacy work. It is valuable to our school district for me to be involved with this group on the state and national level.”

Stroeder recently attended the National School Board Association Leadership Conference.

“This is a benefit for our district as the training that I get is helpful and keeps us on the forefront of important issues and what is happening in Pierre,” said Stroeder. “Mental health issues are front and center this year. I think this will be the subject of discussion this year in the district and on the state level.”

Pogany said ASBSD’s had the privilege of being led by Stroeder before and are thrilled to have him take on a leadership role again.

“Eric had a unique experience in his previous tenure,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said. “He dedicated many hours to and helped make many difficult decisions that shaped the future of education funding in South Dakota.”

The 18-member ASBSD Board of Directors is made up of local school board members elected from four geographic regions (Central, Northeast, Southeast and Western) and five enrollment size categories (265 and under, 266-699, 700-1,399, 1,400-9,999 and 10,000 and above).

– Katie Zerr –