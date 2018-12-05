Sue Frieh was accomplished nurse

Susan “Sue” Frieh nee Madden, 73, passed away on Nov. 29, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz.

Sue was the loving and devoted wife of Robert “Bob” Frieh for 44 years, caring step-mother of Kirk (Shirley) Frieh of Amherst, N.Y., and David Frieh of Minneapolis, Minn., beloved grandmother to Emma and Katie Frieh, loving sister to John (Jan) of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Dennis (Goldie) of Mound City, and Tim of Avon, loving niece of Vi Lorenzen, and devoted aunt to Jerry, Terry, Sue, Mike, David, Lauren and Steve.

She grew up in Mound City and became a registered nurse. She was highly respected for her nursing skills, starting her career at St. Luke’s and Dakota Midlands hospitals in Aberdeen. Sue and Bob moved from Aberdeen to the Denver, Colo., area in 1982 and then to Mesa in 1986. Sue continued her nursing career in Mesa, retiring from Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in 2015.

Over the decades, Sue made many friends at work and play. She loved living in the Fountain of the Sun community where she and Bob were active members for 32 years. Sue loved spending time with her family and made frequent trips to New York and South Dakota. She enjoyed her golf and crafts and spent umpteen hours over the years jawing with her brothers while playing pinochle. Sue followed in the steps of her mother and became an accomplished painter.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Ruth (Lorenzen) Madden, and sister-in-law, Shirley Madden.

A memorial service will be held at Fountain of the Sun country club in Mesa on Dec. 16, 2018, at 3 p.m.