The cold Thursday, Jan. 11, brought out sundogs in the early morning. According to the American Astronomical Society, sundogs are the light formations on either side of the sun when light refracts through icy clouds containing ice crystals. Sundogs are often found in a colorful icebow, resembling a rainbow, with red on the inside, and blue on the outside. Sundogs are generally seen when the sun is near the horizon, but the halo is visible even when the sun is high.