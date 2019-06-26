Susan Weinzirl passes in Missouri

Susan Margaret Weinzirl, daughter of Magdalena and Charles Weinzirl, was born in Mobridge. She entered her eternal rest on June 20, 2019, at the age of 71.

Susan enjoyed crafting, bible study with friends, dancing, stuffed bears and time with family and friends. Her favorite song was “Amazing Grace”. She will be remembered for her love, smiles and laughter.

She is survived by two children, Duane (Heather) Schwingler and Lisa (Dustin) Klingler; two grandchildren, Brandon Klingler and Lakin Hammrich; two great-grandchildren, Conner and Chloe; two sisters, Marietta Lane and Tina Hebner; and five brothers, Charles, Peters, Michael, Tim and Tony.

Duane Schwingler, George Younge and her parents preceded her in death.

Celebration of Life serves will be held p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Burial will be in Parsons Cemetery in Dora, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Springfield, Mo.