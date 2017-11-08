Sylvia Bertellotti-Vojta was Mobridge Snow Queen

Sylvia JoAnne (Swift) Bertellotti-Vojta, 81, died peacefully on Nov. 1, 2017, at Clarkson Mountain View Healthcare in Rapid City.

She was born in Mobridge on June 4, 1936, the first of Boyne B. and Ruth C. (James) Swift’s eight children.

Syliva grew up on a farm northeast of Glenham, where she helped her dad in the fields by driving the farm tractor until her brother Mike took over that task. Sylvia and Mike have some great stories about their tractor driving days.

Among high school activities, Sylvia excelled in music and drama, winning many awards in regional competitions and events. In her senior year, she was a candidate for and won the title of Mobridge Snow Queen.

Upon high school graduation in 1954, Sylvia completed an airline school course in Omaha, Neb., moved to Washington, D.C., and was employed by the personnel department of the US Marine Corps. In 1957, she returned to South Dakota to enroll at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where she studied dramatic arts. During her year at USD she won the title of Miss Rose of Delta Sigma Phi sorority and was also a candidate for Miss USD. After that year, she again worked for the Marine Corps, this time in Minneapolis, Minn., then became a Northwest Airlines flight attendant, based in Minneapolis.

Here Syliva met and married her first husband, Aurelio (Bert) Bertellotti, in 1964. They moved to the San Francisco, Calif., area where she was employed by Eureka Federal Savings and Loan in the personnel department. At the time of her retirement in 1998, she held the position of Vice President of Human Resources. She loved working so after just a few months of retirement became employed with Rushmore Delivery Service in So. San Francisco, where she oversaw the personnel and billing departments.

Bert passed away in 2000 and Sylvia reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Ralph Vojta, in 2001. They were married on May 4, 2002, and lived in Rapid City, where Ralph worked with his daughter Sandi at Prairie Berry Winery until his passing earlier this year.

Among Sylvia’s many hobbies, oil painting and photography were her favorites. Her family and friends have many pictures from her collection. Family was very important to Sylvia. She loved spending time with her parents and siblings and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for them. She was known for her ready smile, positive attitude and quick wit, often reminiscing some of her dad’s famous sayings. She was also an animal lover. There wasn’t a stray or orphaned animal that didn’t find a way into her heart, and often into her home.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, A.G. Bertellotti and Ralph Vojta; sisters, Shari (Swift) Jilek, Virginia (Swift) Bonner, and Peggy (Swift) Garza.

She is survived by her sister, Cynthia Swift; brothers, Michael (Birgi Voeghtly), Patrick (Linda), and Jeffery; stepchildren, Patrick (Jody) Vojta, Susie (Mark) Vick and Sandi (Matt) Vojta-Keck; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and step-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis under the direction of Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City.