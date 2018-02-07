Talented Lady Falcons soar past Lady Tigers

It was over almost before it started in Mission on Saturday afternoon as 14-3 Todd County outscored the Lady Tigers 24-2 over the first eight minutes and ran away for a 71-22 win.

“They are definitely one of the best teams we’ve faced this year,” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “We knew going in it was going to be a tough matchup for us. It was good for our young girls to see a team like that.”

The Lady Falcons slowed a bit the rest of game, but not too much. They led the Lady Tigers 40-7 at the half and 56-15 after three quarters.

“They only have one senior, so they will be good for quite some time,” said Bachman. “They run the floor better than any time I’ve seen on the fast-break. It was a challenge for us to be sure to send someone back every time.”

Todd County played tough on the defensive also, holding the Lady Tigers to just eight field goals. Jestice Talley led the Lady Tigers with 10 points. Hannah Stroeder scored four points and grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds. Jadin Monsen and Megan Zahn added four points each.

Caelyn Valandra-Prue and Haylee Quick Bear scored 15 points each to lead the Lady Falcons. Kelsie Herman scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half.

Groton Area

The Lady Tigers play the Groton Area Tigers in Groton on Saturday. The first game of the Tiger/Lady Tiger double header starts at 2 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock and Groton Area are meeting on the court for the 25th time in a series that began in 1983. The series is all tied up at 17 wins each, but Groton Area has one the last two, including a 43-30 win in Mobridge last season.

Mobridge-Pollock (1-16) 2 7 15 22

Todd County (14-3) 24 40 56 71

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 1 1-3 4, Hayley Borah 0 0-0 0, Hannah Stroeder 2 0-0 4, Jestice Talley 3 4-6 10, Megan Zahn 2 0-2 4, Totals 8 5-11 22.

Todd County: Doris White Hat 0 0-0 0, Raven Cournoyer 3 0-0 7, Kelsie Herman 3 4-4 12, Caelyn Valandra-Prue 4 7-7 15, Katie Bear Shield 2 0-0 4, Haylee Quick Bear 7 0-0 15, Lacee Halligan 1 0-2 3, Gabby Iron Heart 2 0-0 4, Alanis Murray 3 0-0 6, Cayliah Brady 1 0-0 2, Samantha Yellow Eagle 0 1-2 1, Aryk Moore 1 0-0 2, Totals 27 12-15 71.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 1 (Monsen); Todd County 5 (Herman 2, Cournoyer, Quick Bear, Halligan). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 23 (Stroeder 10); Todd County 28. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 10; Todd County 8. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 24; Todd County 10.