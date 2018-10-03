Tall Pheasants hand Lady Tigers defeat

With two tall hitters, Redfield/Doland was too much for the Lady Tigers at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Monday.

Six-foot-two Addison Rozell and 5’11” Olivia Shantz dominated up front, combining for 26 kills, leading the Pheasants to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 win over the Lady Tigers.

Coach Rose Henderson said it was a tough matchup for the Lady Tigers having to deal with the size and strength of the Pheasant hitters.

“They both hit it hard and down,” said Henderson. “When you play a team like Redfield/Doland you can’t make unforced errors and we made too many.”

The highlight of the night for the Lady Tigers came in the third set when Megan Zahn went off with a block and four kills during a Lady Tiger 5-1 run.

“Megan has been improving the last couple of weeks, figuring out she can hit it hard and make big plays.”

Zahn led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills on 22 of 24 hitting. Jadin Monsen had three kills and Hayley Borah had two. Caitlyn Claymore led setting with 10 assists.

Callie Weisbeck added three assists. Zahn and Claymore led serving. Zahn was eight-for-nine with two aces, while Claymore was perfect on 12 serves with an ace. Emily Wientjes led the defense with a match-high 17 digs. Haley Brockel followed with seven. Zahn led at the net with two blocks.

Schantz led the Pheasants with 17 kills. Rozell had nine kills and three blocks. Hannah Kuehn and Eve Millar led setting and serving, combining for 27 assists and nine aces.

Timber Lake

The Lady Tigers won a thriller in Timber Lake on Saturday, rallying for a 15-13 win in set five for a 3-2 win.

“It was good,” said Henderson, adding that the team did get off to a slow start with handful of players who marched in the Gypsy Day Parade in Aberdeen in the morning before having to travel home, get a bite to eat and then get on the bus to play volleyball.

Timber Lake jumped out early with a 25-16 win. The Lady Tigers came back to take set two 25-21 and set three 26-24 to take a 2-1 lead. The Lady Panthers fought for a 25-18 win in set four, setting up the rubber set.

“We served aggressive, were smart with our hits and had some really good defensive moves,” said Henderson.

Zahn had a big night for the Lady Tigers with 14 kills and six aces. Borah and Monsen added five kills each. Claymore dished 16 assists. Wientjes, Monsen and Brockel reached double digits in digs. Wientjes had 16, Monsen 15 and Brockel 12. Wientjes and Brockel combined for seven aces from the service line.

Lorenda Long led the Lady Panthers with 14 kills. Macey Bollinger and LaShae Nash added nine kills each. Ashton Nehl served up five aces. Long, Molly Kraft and Shay Kraft led the defense. Long had 14 digs, Molly Kraft had 12 digs and Shay Kraft had three blocks.

Monday, Tuesday

The Lady Tigers play back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday.

They travel to Ipswich on Monday before returning home to square off against Aberdeen Roncalli.

The Lady Tigers and Ipswich will be playing for the 24th time in Ipswich on Monday. The Lady Tigers are 18-5 all-time in the series. Ipswich beat the Lady Tigers last season. The win stopped a 16-match win streak in the series. Ipswich had not beaten the Lady Tigers since 2002. Ipswich is 11-8 on the season.

It seems every team that comes to Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym this year is playing at the top of their game. So too are the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers, who are 12-6 on the season.

The Lady Tigers and Cavaliers are playing for the 34th time in a series that dates back to 1989. The Cavaliers won last year, but the Lady Tigers are 19-14 in the series.

“We have a tough couple of weeks ahead,” said Henderson.

Redfield/Doland (11-4) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock (8-12) 14 13 18

Redfield/Doland: Serving 68-73, 12 aces (Hannah Kuehn 11-13-5, Eve Millar 16-17-4); Setting 65-66, 37 assists (Hannah Kuehn 41-41-17, Millar 23-24-10); Hitting 62-71, 38 kills (Olivia Schantz 27-29-17, Addison Rozell 13-14-9); Blocks 4 (Rozell 3); Digs 22 (Trista Frost 7).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 36-41, 3 aces (Megan Zahn 8-9-2, Caitlyn Claymore 12-12-1); Setting 60-61, 13 assists (Claymore 47-48-10, Callie Weisbeck 11-11-3); Hitting 61-60, 16 kills (Zahn 22-24-10, Jadin Monsen 11-12-3, Hayley Borah 11-12-2); Blocks 2 (Zahn 2); Digs 36 (Emily Wientjes 17, Haley Brockel 7).

JV Match: Mobridge-Pollock 25-16, 25-18.

Mobridge-Pollock (8-11) 16 25 26 18 15

Timber Lake (13-8) 25 21 24 25 13

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 79-88, 17 aces (Megan Zahn 16-19-6, Haley Brockel 18-21-4, Emily Wientjes 10-11-3); Setting 89-92, 19 assists (Caitlyn Claymore 73-76-16); Hitting 94-113, 31 kills (Zahn 27-32-14, Hayley Borah 15-16-5, Jadin Monsen 19-23-5); Blocks 3 (Zahn 1.5, Borah 1.5, Regan Stoick 1.5); Digs 66 (Wientjes 16, Monsen 15, Brockel 12, Claymore 8, Stoick 8).

Timber Lake: Serving 81-92, 15 aces (Ashton Nehl 17-19-5, Carlie Lawrence 7-7-3); Setting (Gracie Sandquist 40-44); Hitting 103-153, 38 kills (Lorenda Long 41-51-14, Macey Bollinger 25-30-9, LaShae Nash 23-26-9); Blocks 5 (Shay Kraft 3, Nash 2); Digs 32 (Long 14, Molly Kraft 12).