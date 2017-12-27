Tall Redmen take down Tigers in Sisseton

With 6-foot-8 Spencer Weatherstone creating a size mismatch inside, Sisseton pulled away for a 61-38 win over the Tigers in Sisseton on Friday.

Weatherstone did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 15 points, including nine in the second quarter when the Redmen built a 35-25 lead.

“The 6’8” post gave us a tough time,” said coach Mike Busch. “It caused foul trouble and shooting woes. They were making too many baskets around the rim area where we were relying on jump shots to fall.”

The Tigers hung around and trailed by a dozen with eight minutes left, but the Tigers missed their first three shots and the Redmen made theirs. That ballooned the lead to 18 points.

“And that’s how most of the fourth quarter played out,” said Busch.

The game was close for most of the first half. The Tigers led 16-15 after one quarter. The game was tied at 23-23 midway through the second quarter before the Redmen put a gap in the score with a 13-2 run.

“We played a solid first half of basketball,” said Busch, “but we struggled to defend their high/low offense.”

Weatherstone finished with a game-high 17 points. When he needed a break, 6-foot-7 Ramsey Heinecke came in to keep the height advantage going for the Redmen. Heinecke scored 11 points. Benji Thompson and Dion Iyarpeya added 12 points each. Sisseton took advantage of the height disparity to outrebound the Tigers 36-21.

Reece Cerney and Caden Halsey scored 10 points each to lead the Tigers. Braxton Albers added five points.

Busch said that despite the three-game losing streak, the Tigers keep putting forth the effort.

“Our effort, energy and attitude are positives for us,” said Busch. “We have a group of kids who think team first. We will continue to get better each day.”

Time off

The Tigers have a break in the action with a near two-week layoff before hosting Miller on Jan. 4 and playing at Potter County on Jan. 5.

“We have a week of practice to clean up some areas,” said Busch.

Mobridge-Pollock (2-4) 16 25 34 38

Sisseton (3-1) 15 34 47 61

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 5 0-0 10, Braxton Albers 2 0-0 5, Caden Halsey 4 0-0 10, Jalen Hitland 1 0-2 2, Tom Zott 1 0-3 2, Noah Feyereisen 1 0-0 3, Bryston Goehring 1 0-0 3, Joshua Norder 0 1-2 1, Zane Reinert 0 2-2 2, Totals 15 3-9 38.

Sisseton: Carsten Archer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Ryan 1 2-2 4, Benji Thompson 4 4-4 12, Dion Iyarpeya 4 2-3 12, Spencer Weatherstone 7 1-4 15, Ramsey Heinecke 5 1-2 11, Ty Peterson 0 1-2 1, Nate Nielsen 1 0-0 2, Xavier Donnell 1 0-0 2, Dylan Goodhart 0 2-2 2, Totals 21 13-19 61.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 5 (Halsey 2, Albers, Feyereisen, Goehring); Siseton 2 (Iyarpeya). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 21; Sisseton 36. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 16 (Hitland out); Sisseton 14. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 17; Sisseton 15.