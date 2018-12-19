Tasty Christmas treats to make for the holidays

With everyone busy during the holiday season, we went back into our archives for recipes people can take to holiday parties. For Christmas and New Years, it is nice to try something new to take along to the festivities.

We included cookies, sweet treats, a salad and some more unusual dishes that could just be the hit of the party.

Enjoy and have a Merry Christmas.

In 1999, Kelly Kraft shared her recipes for her soft and delicious carrot cookies.

Carrot Cookies

Blend

1 cup shortening

3/4 cup sugar

Add

2 cups flour

Dash salt

2 tsps baking powder

Mash together

1 can cooked carrots

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

Add to first mixture and mix well. Drop onto greased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes.

Frosting

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 Tbsp melted butter

Add enough fresh squeezed orange juice to make spreadable. Frost cookies.

Hulda Badure, who worked as a professional ccok for most her life, shared recipes for special items she had made many times over the years.

Popcorn Balls

2 cups white sugar

1/2 cup white corn syrup

2/3 cup molasses

2 Tbp. butter

1 tsp vanilla

2/3 cup water

Boil until it forms a string on spoon. Pour over popped corn and form balls.

Doughnuts

1 cup sugar

1 cup sweet cream

2 eggs, beaten

6 Tbsps oleo, melted

4 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp baking soda

Makes soft dough. Roll out and cut. Deep fry.

Lee Bruguier has cooked most of his life growing up in a big family. He learned to cook from his mom and grandmother.

Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

1 lb. ground chuck

6 slices bacon, cooked and cut into small pieces

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups milk

1 cup chopped green peppers

2 cups Bisquick

3 eggs

Brown meat with onion and peppers; drain. Mix Bisquick, salt, pepper, eggs and milk. Grease bottom and sides of 9×13-in. pan. Spread beef in pan, spread bacon on evenly. Sprinkle cheese over meat. Pour batter over cheese. Bake at 350° for 1 hour.

Candida Goehring loves to cook and bake, but in 2008 her children were small and with a full-time job as a nurse at Mobridge Regional Hospital & Clinics she found little time to indulge in her kitchen skills and found some short cuts that were helpful.

Cream Puffs in a Pan

1 cup water

1/2 cup butter

Mix over heat. Remove from heat and add 1 cup flour. Add 6 eggs, one at a time, mixing them in. Pour into a baking pan and bake at 400° for 30 minutes.

2 small pkgs. French vanilla pudding mix

3 1/2 cups milk

8 ozs. cream cheese

Mix together and put on top of crust. Top with Cool Whip.

Chocolate Topping for Cream Puffs

1 cup cream

1 cup sugar

1 Tbsp cocoa

Dash of salt

1 Tbsp white syrup

1 tsp vanilla

Boil for 3-5 minutes

One of Ramona Reiss’s favorite ways to cook is on her grill. Not even the cold of winter stops her from using it. She shared a recipes for an easy and tasty appetizer (can use deviled ham).

Spam Ball

2 cans Spam, chopped

1 8-oz package cream cheese, softened

1 small onion, finely chopped

Combine all and form into a ball. Great for parties or just for snacks. Put on club crackers.

Patricia “Pat” Hatch liked to bake, but didn’t particularly like to cook. She shared a unusual, but tasty recipe to take along to holiday parties.

Holiday Appetizer Pie

8 oz cream cheese, softened

2 Tbsps milk

2 1/2-oz jar dried beef, chopped fine

1/3 cup chopped onion

2 Tbsps finely chopped green pepper

Pepper to taste

1/2 cup sour cream

Chopped nuts

Combine cream cheese and milk, stir in beef, onion, green pepper and pepper. Mix well. Stir in sour cream. Spoon into an 8-inch glass pie pan or shallow baking pan. Sprinkle with nuts.

Bake at 350° for 15 minutes. Serve hot with assorted crackers.

Betty Jay is one of the community’s most skilled bakers of delectable breads and rolls but she shared a favorite holiday salad recipe along with her streusel cake.

Margaret’s Cranberry Salad

1 3-oz package cherry Jell-O, dissolved in 1 1/2 cups boiling water

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 small can crushed pineapple

2 cups ground cranberries

1 orange, cut up

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped nuts

Almond Streusel Cake

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup sugar

3 large eggs

1 tsp grated orange zest

1/2 tsp vanilla

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

2/3 cup orange juice

Beat butter and sugar together until fluffy; add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Add zest and vanilla. Add dry ingredients alternately with orange juice. Spoon half the batter into greased angel food pan, sprinkle with half the streusel (recipe below); top with remaining batter and streusel. Bake at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes. Cool and drizzle with glaze made of 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 2 1/2 tsps. orange juice.

Streusel

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup flour

3 Tbsps. butter, melted

1 tsp. grated orange zest