Teeners edge W-I-N 4-3 to win region baseball title

Trueth Crow Ghost singled home Broc Bauer in the top of the eighth to give the Mobridge Teeners a 4-3 win over Warner-Ipswich-Northville making them the champions of the 14U Class A Region 2 Baseball Tournament.

Bauer walked and stole second base to get in scoring position before Crow Ghost delivered the game-winning hit. In the bottom of the eighth, Bauer got W-I-N out in four batters to preserve the victory and give Mobridge a berth in the SD VFW Class A 14U State Baseball Tournament in Winner on July 22 through 24.

“I’m so happy for the kids. That was a crazy game,” said coach Jack Faehnrich. “W-I-N has a real good team and they played hard.”

The low-scoring affair came after W-I-N had beaten the Teeners 15-14 in the first game of the championship round. That game went nine innings.

“It was a long day,” said Faehnrich.

A big key to winning the final game was Brady Longbrake who threw five innings of two-run ball. In fact, Longbrake held W-I-N scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Teeners took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Mack Saxon reached first base on a pass ball after striking out. Saxon advanced to third and scored when Bauer reached on an error.

The Teeners moved ahead 2-0 in the top of the fifth when Longbrake led off with a single, advanced to third and scored on an Andrew Ulmer sacrifice fly.

Tied at 2-2 in the top of the seventh, Peter Fried walked and Ulmer singled him to second before Kellen Pfitzer drove Fried home for a 3-2 lead.

W-I-N answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh, setting up the exciting eighth inning.

After the high-scoring first game, Faehnrich said pitching was key to the win.

“I have to give Brady props for the job he did, and for Broc to come in and do what he did, it was incredible,” said Faehnrich. “Then Trueth got the hit and Broc got on his horse. It was incredible.”

Crow Ghost finished the game with three hits. Ulmer and Longbrake had two hits each. Bauer got the win with three innings of one-run ball.

After a first game that was full of runs, hits, walks and errors, the Mobridge defense came up big in game two, committing just one error while turning three double plays, including one to end the seventh inning when W-I-N had the bases loaded with just one out and the winning run 90 feet from home plate.

Game one was as whacky as the Monday win over Chamberlain.

It was all W-I-N early as the opponents scored in five of the first six innings to take an 11-5 lead. Mobridge erupted for eight runs in the sixth to take a 13-11 lead. W-I-N scored three times in the seventh to move ahead 14-13 and the Teeners scored to tie the game in the bottom half of the frame to force extra innings.

Kyson Good Shield led the Mobridge offense with three hits and four RBIs. Pfitzer had three hits and drove two runners home. Easton Eisemann and Peter Fried scored three runs each. Eisemann and Ulmer had two RBIs each in the eight-run sixth. That clutch rally in the sixth had Eisemann, Ulmer, Good Shield and Crow Ghost all delivering RBI hits

Eisemann took the loss in relief of Ulmer. He gave up three runs in three innings. Ulmer gave up 12 runs (six earned) in six innings of work.

Chamberlain

The Teeners won a wild 17-16 game over Chamberlain in Monday’s game two at the Region 2A tournament.

Things went like this. Mobridge led 8-3 after one inning, 9-8 after two, 13-8 after three and 14-10 after five before Chamberlain rallied with six runs in the fifth to take a 16-14 lead.

Trueth Crow Ghost tied the game at 16-16 in the fifth with a two-out single to score Brady Longbrake and Wesley Arnott. Both players reached base after getting hit by pitches.

Peter Fried singled to start the sixth and got into scoring position on an Andrew Ulmer single. After Kellen Pfitzer was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Broc Bauer delivered a game-winning single that scored Ulmer.

Ulmer then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the win and put the Teeners in the championship with a 2-0 record.

Faehnrich said it was an emotionally up-and-down game all the way.

“Especially when they would catch up then we would have the lead and they took it back,” said Faehnrich, “but the kids took it in stride and never gave up.”

After Crow Ghost threw four innings and gave up 11 runs and Bauer gave up five runs while recording just one out, Ulmer came in, threw 2.2 innings and recorded eight straight outs. He struck out six. The only two Miller players to make contact popped out to the catcher Eisemann and grounded out Ulmer to Pfitzer at first.

“Andrew came in and completely shut them down,” said Faehnrich, “and he did it in less than 30 pitches so he can start tomorrow (Tuesday) and still have his full pitch count.”

Offensively, the team rapped out 15 hits, drew 10 walks and was hit by five pitches. Fried led all hitters with three singles and a double while scoring two runs. Eisemann had three hits and scored three runs. Bauer had three hits and three RBIs. Crow Ghost drove home another three runs. Ulmer and Pfitzer scored three runs each.

Miller

The Teeners opened the Region 2A tournament with a 3-0 win over the Miller Outlaws.

Miller opened an early 3-1 lead. Mobridge took a 4-3 lead in the fourth and then turned a one-run lead into a 10-run rule win with a nine-run sixth inning.

It all happened with two outs. Trueth Crow Ghost drew a walk. Easton Eisemann followed with a double to score Crow Ghost and Wesley Arnott, who reached base on a fielder’s choice. After a Peter Fried walk, Andrew Ulmer singled to score Eisemann. Kellen Pfitzer was hit by a pitch bringing up Broc Bauer who singled home Fried and Ulmer. Kyson Good Shield walked and Brady Longbrake was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Arnott followed with an RBI single and Crow Ghost drew a bases loaded walk. The game ended when Longbrake scored on a wild pitch.

“That rally really helped our confidence,” said Faehnrich.

Pfitzer was dynamite on the mound for the Teeners. He threw a complete game three hitter, striking out eight and walking just one. Two of the three Miller runs were unearned.

“Kellen throwing a complete game was huge for us,” said Faehnrich. “It set up our pitching the rest of the way.”

Eisemann had a big game at the plate with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Bauer had three hits and two RBIs. Arnott and Crow Ghost scored two runs each.

Regular season

The Teeners ended the regular season with a pair of wins, winning 19-7 in Onida on Thursday and 10-8 over Roscoe at home on Saturday.

In the 19-7 win at Onida, Mobridge turned a 4-3 deficit into a 10-4 lead with a seven-run third. They added a run before pouring eight runners across home plate to open a 19-4 lead. Onida got three runs back in the fourth before bowing out.

Mack Saxon and Trueth Crow Ghost had three hits each to pace the Teener offense. Maxon scored four runs and drove home three more with a triple and a home run. Stryker Mauck had two hits and three RBIs. Easton Eisemann and Kellen Pfitzer scored three times each. Andrew Ulmer added three RBIs.

Ulmer was the winning pitcher, throwing three innings of relief before Peter Fried finished on the mound.

The Teeners built a 10-3 lead and held on as Roscoe scored three runs in the top of the fourth for the 10-8 win in the regular season finale.

The big lead came courtesy of a seven-run second inning. The Teeners added two runs in the first and one in the third. Roscoe countered with three runs in the first and two more in the third.

Wesley Arnott was the winning pitcher, throwing two innings of three-hit, four-run ball. Mack Saxon and Brady Longbrake cleaned up in relief.

Arnott was a big part of the offense with three runs scored and two RBIs. Saxon, Kellen Pfitzer and Broc Bauer had two RBIs each.