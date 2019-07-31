Mobridge Weather

79°F
wind speed: 7 mph ESE
 

Teeners face West Central Friday at state tournament

By Jay Davis | on July 31, 2019

The Mobridge Teeners are playing in the SD VFW 16U State Baseball Tournament in Dakota Valley this weekend. The Teeners are: (back from left) coach Brady Faehnrich, Gavin Reinert, Trace Cerney, Carter Tisdall, Zane Reinert and coach Corey Eisemann; (front from left) Cayden Eisemann, Blaise Thompson, Jack Faehnrich, Braden Goehring and Holden Eisemann.

The Mobridge Teeners drew West Central in the first round of the SD VFW 16U State Baseball Tournament to be played Friday through Sunday in Dakota Valley.
Mobridge and West Central will hit the diamond for the 5:30 p.m. game.
Coach Corey Eisemann said the team has been fine-tuning its game at practice this week.
“What we’ve worked on since regions is not being over anxious,” said Eisemann. “At the plate we’re working on slowing down and trying to drive the ball up the middle and to the opposite field, just understanding we can hit the kind of pitching we saw at regions.”
He added that while the team’s glove-work has been good all year, they did get into a funk throwing the ball around the field for a while.
“That was nerves, too,” said Eisemann. “Defensively, we’ve been strong all year.”
The rest of the first round is Madison Gold vs. Tea Area, Beresford-Alcester vs. Flandreau and Volga vs. Dakota Valley.
It is a championship bracket tournament where the losers in round one play for the consolation championship.
Games start at noon each day. Sunday’s schedule is the consolation championship game at noon, third place game at 2:30 p.m. and the championship game at 5 p.m.
The top four teams from last year are all returning. Beresford (without Alcester) won the 2018 state title. Dakota Valley took second, West Central third and Madison Gold fourth. Madison White won the consolation title last year.

More From Sports Go To The Sports Section

Mobridge women win league tourney
Teeners fight back to earn trip to state tournament
Tigers 12U softball team takes second at state tourney