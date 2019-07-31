Teeners face West Central Friday at state tournament

The Mobridge Teeners drew West Central in the first round of the SD VFW 16U State Baseball Tournament to be played Friday through Sunday in Dakota Valley.

Mobridge and West Central will hit the diamond for the 5:30 p.m. game.

Coach Corey Eisemann said the team has been fine-tuning its game at practice this week.

“What we’ve worked on since regions is not being over anxious,” said Eisemann. “At the plate we’re working on slowing down and trying to drive the ball up the middle and to the opposite field, just understanding we can hit the kind of pitching we saw at regions.”

He added that while the team’s glove-work has been good all year, they did get into a funk throwing the ball around the field for a while.

“That was nerves, too,” said Eisemann. “Defensively, we’ve been strong all year.”

The rest of the first round is Madison Gold vs. Tea Area, Beresford-Alcester vs. Flandreau and Volga vs. Dakota Valley.

It is a championship bracket tournament where the losers in round one play for the consolation championship.

Games start at noon each day. Sunday’s schedule is the consolation championship game at noon, third place game at 2:30 p.m. and the championship game at 5 p.m.

The top four teams from last year are all returning. Beresford (without Alcester) won the 2018 state title. Dakota Valley took second, West Central third and Madison Gold fourth. Madison White won the consolation title last year.