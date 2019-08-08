Teeners fall twice at state

The Mobridge bats never got going at the SD VFW Baseball 2019 16U State Tournament in Dakota Valley over the weekend. Mobridge lost 10-0 to West Central in their first game and 7-2 to Volga in game two.

“Postseason hitting woes plagues us again,” said coach Corey Eisemann. “We’ve hit much better pitching.”

The game one loss to West Central was close for five innings. Mobridge starting pitcher Trace Cerney pitched 4.2 innings of three-run ball, with just two of the runs earned. Things went awry for Mobridge in the sixth when West Central erupted for seven runs to close out the game. Noah Hohn was the story of the game. The West Central pitcher threw a complete game, two-hitter with five strike outs and one hit batsman. The only Mobridge hits were a one-out single by Cerney in the fifth and a lead-off single by Blaise Thompson in the sixth. Thompson was erased when West Central turned a spiffy 6-4-3 double play.

R. Healey led West Central with two hits and two runs scored. He hit a home run in the fifth inning.

Mobridge took an early lead with a run in the first inning against Volga, but Volga answered with two runs in the third and four in the fourth before Mobridge could plate its second run in the 7-2 loss.

Cerney, who went two-for-three, singled in the first inning to drive in Cayden Eisemann, who had reached via a base on balls. Cerney was at the plate again for the Teeners’ second run. He hit a fly ball that was between the Volga second and first basemen. When the second baseman could not handle the catch, Eisemann, who led off the inning with a base hit, came around to score. Thompson had a second-inning single for the team’s only other hit.

“Against Volga, we made some good contact with the baseball,” said Eisemann, “but hit a lot of balls right at their shortstop, and their shortstop was a very good fielder with a very strong arm so we weren’t able to get anything past him.”

Carter Tisdall suffered the loss for Mobridge. He gave up five runs in 3.1 innings on the mound. Wildness and defensive mistakes did not help. He gave up just two hits, but walked four. Only one of his runs was earned. The Mobridge defense committed five errors in the game.

Five different Volga players had RBIs in the game. Dillon Milton and Parker Pitz scored two runs each. Caleb Elijah threw six innings of four-hit ball to earn the victory.

Eisemann said that Cerney was the player of the weekend for Mobridge. Along with his strong pitching performance, Cerney went three-for-five hitting over two games. Thompson with two hits (one each game) and Eisemann with his game two hit, were the only six hits the team could muster.

On the other hand, Eisemann added that playing at state was a good experience for a young, talented baseball team.

Home standing Dakota Valley upended defending champion Beresford-Alcester 10-3 to win the state title. West Central went on to defeat Tea Area 13-3 for third place. Volga defeated Madison Gold 11-10 to win the consolation title.