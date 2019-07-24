Teeners fight back to earn trip to state tournament

The Mobridge 15-16 Teeners had an uphill battle at the region tournament in Madison on Monday and Tuesday. In a three-team tourney that pitted Mobridge against two Madison teams with one team having to call it a season, the Teeners fought their way to a 13-5 win over Madison Maroon on Tuesday to advance to the VFW State 16U Teener Baseball Tournament.

“Determination and perseverance is what got us into the state tournament this year,” said coach Corey Eisemann. “The first game of the region against Madison Maroon we struggled defensively, which is uncharacteristic of our team. We also had some tough breaks at the plate where we hit the ball hard, but Madison came up with some great plays. Instead of getting down, we regrouped and came back strong the next day.”

Mobridge lost 15-5 to Madison Maroon and 11-2 to Madison Gold on Monday. After Madison Gold beat Madison Maroon to claim the title and top spot in the region, Mobridge and Madison Maroon met on Tuesday afternoon to determine who would claim second and a trip to state.

Madison Maroon jumped on top with two runs in the top of the second inning and one more in the third. Mobridge responded with a four-run third to take a lead they would never relinquish.

It all started with two outs. Holden Eisemann drew a walk, followed by a Braden Goehring single and a Gavin Reinert hit by pitch to load the bases. Cayden Eisemann cleared the bases with a three-RBI double. Carter Tisdall came up next and drove Eisemann home with a double.

The Teeners tacked on five more runs in the fifth inning. Three walks and a Cayden Eisemann RBI single got the rally started. Trace Cerney and Holden Eisemann finished it with RBI hits.

Cayden Eisemann was not done with his big game. He polished the win off with a bases loaded double in the sixth to give himself a seven-RBI game.

“Everyone either hit or found ways to get on base and allow our power hitters to drive them in and score,” said Eisemann. “It was a great win. A team effort.”

Cerney took care of things on the mound. After Madison Maroon took its 3-0 lead, they had just single runs in the fifth and sixth innings the rest of the way.

“Trace pitched excellent and went deep into the game,” said Eisemann.

Cayden Eisemann came up huge at the plate. He was four-for-four with three doubles and scored three runs to add to the seven runs he drove to the plate. Goehring and Gavin Reinert scored two runs each. Every other player crossed home plate once.

The Teeners advance to the VFW State 16U Baseball Tournament in Dakota Valley to be held Aug. 2 through 4.

Monday was not as much fun for the Mobridge nine.

Madison Maroon scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back in their 15-5 win over Mobridge. Mobridge scored one run in the first, two in the second and two more in the fourth, but Madison Maroon countered with two in the third before ringing up nine runs in the fourth and fifth to put the game away.

Tisdall had success at the plate with a double and triple. Zane Reinert added a double. Goehring scored two runs.

Madison Gold held the Teeners down for an 11-2 win. Madison Gold scored three runs in the first and one in the third before putting the game away with three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

Mobridge scored a run in the fourth when Tisdall tripled and Zane Reinert drove him home with a double. They added a run in the fifth when Holden Eisemann led off with a hit and came around to score.