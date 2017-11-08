Ten MPHS seniors seek Snow Queen crown

Days of preparation and excitement culminate on Saturday, Nov. 11, as 10 Mobridge-Pollock seniors vie for the title of Mobridge Snow Queen.

The event, sponsored by the Mobridge Lions Club, will also include the Junior Snow Queen contest, the princes and princesses and the talent show.

The event will begin in earnest on Thursday with the talent show, which begins at 7 p.m., at Scherr-Howe Event Center.

On Saturday, the contestants interview with judges from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The contest begins at 7 p.m. with the doors of the venue opening at 6:15 p.m.

Contestants

The seniors participating in the contest are Hannah Gushwa, daughter of Kevin and Holly Boshard of Mobridge. Her family moved to Mobridge when she was a freshman. Hannah participates in volleyball, track and is a member of the student council. She is also an active member of Walworth County 4-H.

She was named captain of the 2016 volleyball team, has been on the “A” honor roll and was named to the all-tournament volleyball team.

Hannah loves horses and riding and participates in rodeo, barrel racing, pole bending and hopes to learn to rope calves next summer. She also likes to bake, spend time with friends and family, especially her brothers.

Her future plans include attending South Dakota State University and majoring in human biology. She plans to attend medical or dentistry school and specialize in pediatrics.

Arien Gustafson is the daughter of Ephriam DeMarrias and Stacie Gustafson. She is involved in student council, Cultural Club, basketball and volleyball. She also volunteers for the JOM program and is currently involved in a WOW program in which she works in the afternoons as a middle school teacher’s aid.

Arien has been named to the honor roll, has been recognized for perfect school attendance and received a mentor’s award for her work with JOM.

In her spare time she enjoys hanging out with friends and family, going to the river and babysitting. She worked as a nanny in Aberdeen last summer.

Arien plans to attend Lake Area Technical Institute and major in human service.

Adrian Hoisington is the daughter of Gordie and Rachel Hoisington of Mobridge. She is the captain of the boy’s basketball cheer squad and also a member of the Mobridge-Pollock choir.

Adrian was named to Girls’ State this year, and received the Bar Exam award while there. She is a three-year letter winner in cheering, also lettered in small group contest choir, is the recipient of the Jodi Liedtke Memorial Award, Annual All Dakota Fine Arts Exhibit Award and Student Choice Award at the Granary Rural Cultural Show.

In her spare time Adrian enjoys painting, and learning about natural healing.

Adrian plans to attend Sitting Bull College to earn her degree in business and would like to own a small business in Mobridge in the future.

Chloe Jungwirth is the daughter of Jason and Trisha Jungwirth. She is involved in band and chorus and is a member of the National Honor Society. Chloe has been honored as the outstanding member in band for all three years in high school.

She is involved in cheerleading and golf. She enjoys all things music and academic.

Her future plans include attending South Dakota School of Mines and Technology to pursue a career in geology.

Taylor Lage is the daughter of Jason and Jen Lage of Mobridge She is a new student at MPHS, having attended school in Sauk Rapids, Minn., before coming to Mobridge her senior year.

Throughout her high school years Taylor played volleyball and her teams received many awards for their accomplishments. She is proud of the role she played on those teams. Taylor also plays for the MP Lady Tigers volleyball team and will be a boy’s basketball cheerleader.

In her spare time Taylor spends time with her mother, who is battling cancer. She also enjoys making new friends and painting on canvas.

Her future plans include attending either Black Hills State University or the University of Minnesota in Morris and pursuing a career in science.

Molly Lahren is the daughter of Kent and Kelly Lahren of Mobridge and is involved in many activities at MPHS.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, Sources of Strength committee, Student Council, senior class treasurer, a member American Legion Auxiliary, Smarts Challenge, volleyball, track, MPHS Big Sister, Big Brother program and a member of the church council committee.

Molly is an American Legion Girls’ State attendee and was elected city treasurer there and county secretary/treasurer. She was also elected state senator at Girl’s State. She is on the 3.5 honor roll, and was selected as a homecoming queen candidate. She is a multiple letter winner in volleyball and track.

In her spare time Molly likes to go to the river and work on the family ranch.

She plans to attend Black Hills State University and major in accounting.

Lily Miner is the daughter of Justin and Joni Miner of Mobridge. She is a member of the band and chorus and participates in golf and basketball. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

Lily has been named to the honor roll since she was in elementary school, maintain a 3.5 or higher grade point average throughout high school. She has medaled in golf tournaments as a junior and took first place in helicopter building in the Smarts Challenge.

In her spare time Lily likes to golf, spend time with her friends, read books, teaches pre-school Sunday School at church and enjoys teaching and spending time with the children.

Lily plans to either attend the University of South Dakota to become a social worker or go to Dakota Wesleyan University to major in human service and minor in psychology.

Alexandria Steiger is the daughter of Jamie and Sadie Steiger. She is involved in volleyball, is a member of the Big Brother, Big Sister Program, student council, Smarts Challenge, is the senior class secretary and also the statistician for the wrestling team.

Alexandria is a Girls’ State representative and selected to attend South Dakota State Student Council. She has been on the 4.0 honor roll and was the first-runner up as a Junior Snow Queen her freshman year. She was also class secretary her junior and senior years. She was named to the All-Dakota Conference Tournament volleyball team her junior year.

In her spare time Alexandria plays volleyball and softball, hangs out with friends at the river and spends time with her family.

She plans to attend SDSU to get her degree in nursing and hopefully get into the Air Force ROTC program in college. She plans to be an Air Force nurse.

Kiersten Stickney is the daughter of Linnea Showman of Java. She is involved in cheerleading and chorus at MPHS.

Kiersten has lettered in cheer for three years and has also been awarded for her art work at local shows.

In her spare time she likes to relax coloring and hanging out with friends and family. She is also interested in art, psychology and trying new things.

Kiersten plans to attend Sitting Bull College for her general courses and finish at USD, SDSU or at the U of M, Morris.

Jestice Talley is the daughter of Dustin and Sarah Salas of Mobridge. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, student council and the JOM program at MPHS.

Jestice has been named to the honor roll throughout high school and was honored as the MVP and best offensive and most improved player on the basketball team. She was also a homecoming queen candidate.

In her spare time Jestice enjoys volleyball and basketball, running, boating, camping, hanging out with friends and family and her two dogs.

She plans to attend SDSU to major in nursing.

– Katie Zerr –