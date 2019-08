The Tiger football team has an unusually high number of brothers playing on this year’s teams with eight sets, including three sets of twins. The sets of brothers are (from left, brother in back first) Jon and Will Keller, Ethan and Devin Black Fox, Ashton and Turner Pfitzer, twins Zane and Gavin Reinert, twins Kregen and Josh Norder, twins Braden and Bryston Goerhing, Cayden and Holden Eisemann and Reese and Trace Cerney.