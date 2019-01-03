The Isaacs do it: Aman and Olson win titles in Webster

The Isaacs came out on top in Webster as Isaac Aman won the 113-pound title and Isaac Olson won the 152-pound title at the Webster Invitational Wrestling Tourney on Saturday.

In all, nine Tigers placed in the tournament. Tucson Freeman, Cole Wellner and Kyler Pearman took second, Zachary Schilling, Jacob Steiger and Josh Norder took third Tucker Holzer took fourth.

Aman used three pins to win the 113-pound title. He pinned Eathan Donley of Webster Area at 1:46 and Cade Olson-Tingelstad of Central Cass, N.D., in 33 seconds before putting Colby Rittel of Miller/Highmore-Harrold to his back at 1:40 in the championship match.

“He came out ready to wrestle,” said coach Nathan Ford, adding that in winning his first tourney title, Aman may propel to bigger and better things. “Sometimes you get a taste of the top of the podium and you want to get back up there.”

Olson, who is ranked second in Class B at 152 pounds, did not get a rematch with number-one ranked Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake, but that did not keep him from his appointed task. Olson did a workmanlike job of taking care of Anthony Benda of Sisseton with a 9-1 major decision, Sterling Rausch of Webster Area 12-9 and Chase Jacobson of Central Cass 10-4.

“Even though the match he wanted wasn’t there, Isaac went out and wrestled, did his job,” said Ford.

Burke is injured and did not compete in the tournament.

Freeman took second at 160 pounds. After an opening round bye, Freeman beat Brandan Gehrke of Clark/Willow Lake 3-2, but lost by pin to Chase Gross of Central Cass in the championship.

“It was a good match,” said Ford.

Wellner and Pearman were each in three-man brackets and they both went 1-1.

Wellner pinned Jerrin Baumgarten of Central Cass and lost to Regan Bollweg of Miller/Highmore-Harrold in taking second at 195.

Pearman pinned James Mickey of Hamlin/Castlewood and lost to Cade Merrigan of Central Cass to take second at 220.

Zachary Schilling took third at 120 in his first varsity wrestling of the year. Schilling was pinned by Isiah Grimm of Sisseton in the first round before rallying with pins over Grant Schatzke of Central Cass and Cade Roerig of Webster Area.Steiger finished third at 126. He opened with a pin over Ethan McElhone of Clark/Willow Lake, but lost in the next round to Hunter Rucktaeschel of Webster. To take third, Steiger beat teammate Favian Schanchez 7-1 and then pinned Hunter Brueggeman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold.

Norder took third at 182 pounds. Norder pinned Sam Owen of Hamlin/Castlewood, but got pinned by number one in state, Caleb Orris of Clark/Willow Lake, before pinning Alex Maunu of Webster Area in the third-place match.

Holzer took fourth at 170. His wins were over Matthew Moen of Sisseton and Logan Johnson of Britton-Hecla. His losses were to title winner Landon Werdel of Clark/Willow Lake and then Jeremiah Sullivan of Central Cass in the third-place match.

Sanchez, wrestling at 126 unattached, did pick up a win by pin over Jaiden Bartz of Central Cass.

Mid Dakota Monster

This weekend, the Tigers make their annual trek to Presho for the Mid Dakota Monster.

The Tigers will be wrestling against host Lyman, Belle Fourche, Bennett County, Custer/Edgemont, Hill City, Hot Springs, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, Kingsbury County, Little Wound, McCook Central/Montrose, Newell, Pierre, Pine Ridge, Potter County, Red Cloud, Spearfish, St. Thomas More, Stanley County, Todd County, Warner/Northwester, Winner Area and O’Neill, Neb.

“It’s going to be an interesting weekend,” said Ford.

Webster Invitational Wrestling Tourney

Team Scores: Central Cass, N.D., 160, Sisseton 136, Webster Area 131, Mobridge-Pollock 127, Clark/Willow Lake 89.5, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 64.5, Britton-Hecla 32, Hamlin/Castlewood 10.

113: Isaac Aman (10-5) first place: pinned Eathan Donley, Webster Area, 1:46; pinned Cade Olson-Tingelstad, Central Cass, :33; pinned Colby Rittel, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 1:40.

120: Zachary Schilling (2-1) third place: was pinned by Isiah Grimm, Sisseton, 1:04; pinned Grant Schatzke, Central Cass, 2:52; pinned Cade Roerig, Webster Area, :48.

126: Jacob Steiger (8-6) third place: pinned Ethan McElhone, Clark/Willow Lake, 2:47; was defeated by Hunter Rucktaeschel, Webster Area, 14-7; defeated Favian Sanchez, 7-1; pinned Hunter Brueggeman, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 2:27.

126 unattached: Favian Sanchez (4-7); was pinned by Dane Christopherson, Sisseton, :46; pinned Jaiden Bartz, Central Cass, 1:51; was defeated by Jacob Steiger, 7-1.

152: Isaac Olson (11-3) first place: defeated Anthony Benda, Sisseton, 9-1 major decision; defeated Sterling Rausch, Webster Area, 12-9; defeated Chase Jacobson, Central Cass, 10-4.

160: Tucson Freeman (6-6) second place: defeated Brandan Gehrke, Clark/Willow Lake, 3-2; was pinned by Chase Gross, Central Cass, 2:26.

170: Tucker Holzer (8-7) fourth place: defeated Matthew Moen, Sisseton, 11-5; was defeated by Landon Werdel, Clark/Willow Lake, 11-3 major decision; pinned Logan Johnson, Britton-Hecla, 1:24; was pinned by Jeremiah Sullivan, Central Cass, 1:32.

182: Josh Norder (3-5) third place: pinned Sam Owen, Hamlin/Castlewood, 4:37; was pinned by Caleb Orris, Clark/Willow Lake, :41; pinned Alex Maunu, Webster Area, 2:50.

195: Cole Wellner (1-1) second place: pinned Jerrin Baumgarten, Central Cass, 1:34; was pinned by Regan Bollweg, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, :34.

220: Kyler Pearman (1-1) second place: pinned James Mickey, Hamlin/Castlewood, 1:17; was pinned by Cade Merrigan, Central Cass, 2:46.