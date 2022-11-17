The upside of an early winter wonderland

The sudden cold snap and winter weather that hit the area last week certainly brought some challenges. The icy roads meant more vehicles in ditches, the frigid temperatures put some livestock in jeopardy, and let’s not even get started on the frozen toes and fingers experienced by those of us who were unprepared with the appropriate gear for the season.

But there’s also a definite upside.

Though thin, the layer of snow that fell is an early layer of protection against soil erosion, which continues to be an unfortunate reality on South Dakota farms, despite the state being an early leader in regenerative farming practices such as no-till.

Many South Dakota farmers took up no-till years ago for water retention purposes. Dwayne Beck, the former manager of the Dakota Lakes Research Farm in Pierre, has frequently been quoted as saying “in the east, farmers no-till to get rid of water; here in South Dakota, we no-till to keep every drop.”

Retaining moisture has been especially important this past year as much of the state has experienced drought conditions, leaving the soil dry and subject to blowing. While we may think of dust storms as being a thing of the past, the derecho that struck this past summer, kicking up a massive wall of dust and eliciting reports of wind damage and zero visibility over a five-hour period, was a stark reminder that the land is still susceptible to blowing away.

The United Stated Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) estimated that storm caused soil losses of three to 12 tons per acre. But massive storms like that aren’t the only ones that cause high levels of soil loss.

According to NRCS soil erosion specialist Chris Coreil, days that have sustained high winds — of which there are many in this area — can cause soil losses up to 29 tons per acre. The maximum amount of soil NRCS says farmers can lose before impacting production levels is five tons per acre, per year. That equates to soil about the thickness of a dime being blown away each year. It doesn’t sound like much, but at that rate it would take only 14 years to lose an entire inch of topsoil. That isn’t sustainable.

Yes, the lack of rain this past year was a factor, but practices play a role as well and the best way to utilize the available water as best as possible is by taking care of the soil. The fact is, healthier soils do a better job of retaining precious moisture, mostly due to higher levels of soil organic matter.

Soil organic matter is made up of both living and dead tissues in various stages of decomposition. A large fraction is comprised of the microorganisms that live in the soil and are responsible for breaking down plant residues, capturing carbon from the atmosphere and cycling nutrients.

According to the USDA, for each one percent of soil organic matter in the soil, it’s estimated that the soil is able to retain an additional 20,000-25,000 gallons of water per acre. That equates to almost an inch of rainfall that could be held onto rather than disappearing into the atmosphere or nearby waterways.

To better understand how to increase soil organic matter, one need only look at the five principles of soil care, which are widely circulated among progressive farmers who are trying to improve their farming practices:

Reduce disturbance. Traditionally thought of as tillage, disturbance also includes chemical and biological disruptions of the soil ecosystem. The more it can be left undisturbed, the better. Armor the soil. Leaving residue on the soil surface not only supplies some carbon for the soil organisms to feed on, it’s also an excellent first line of defense against erosion. A layer of snow in winter also helps. Increase diversity. Getting more species of plants into the ground helps strengthen the soil ecosystem by supporting a wider array of underground livestock, which helps improve soil structure and function. Maintain living roots. Roots from plants are essential for pumping carbon into the ground to feed the soil biology. Land left fallow creates starvation conditions for the underground creatures that are critical for improving soil function. Integrate livestock. Getting animals onto the land add more microbial diversity and return nutrients to the soil that would otherwise be exported somewhere else in the form of manure or baled biomass.

These practices are critical to keeping soil in place and maintaining productive farms. As the saying goes, “No farms, no food,” and without adequate soil, there will be no farms.