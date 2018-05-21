Mobridge Weather

72°F
wind speed: 9 mph ESE
 

The Walworth County Commissioners have called for an emergency meeting

By Katie Zerr | on May 21, 2018

The Walworth County Commissioners have called for an emergency meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 23 at 9 a.m., to discuss a disaster declaration for the county as a result of damage caused by last week’s heavy rains.
The meeting will be held in the commissioner’s chambers at the Walworth County Courthouse in Selby.
It is open to the pubic.

More From News Go To The News Section

Five people facing drug charges
Hiddenwood gone: Storm destroys dam, bridge
Local man dies in Bowdle house fire