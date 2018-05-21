The Walworth County Commissioners have called for an emergency meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 23 at 9 a.m., to discuss a disaster declaration for the county as a result of damage caused by last week’s heavy rains.
The meeting will be held in the commissioner’s chambers at the Walworth County Courthouse in Selby.
It is open to the pubic.
