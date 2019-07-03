‘They weren’t all Norwegian,’ but these recipes are

The Living History this July is called “They weren’t all Norwegian” by Marlys Jundt.

Even though Norwegians were the earliest and most predominant group in this area, Marlys wanted to note the other nationalities who came to this area. She has featured the Irish, Italians, Greeks and Germans who came a little later on. Lorraine Anderson will be the narrator and transitional player in this summer’s performance and give the Norwegians their due and introduce the other nationalities albeit a little condescendingly since they were such newcomers and upstarts.

Many of the Norwegians came in the 1880s and 1890s. Pearl Hanson Hein, a Norwegian who married a German, will be portrayed by Jan Scherr.

Some of the following recipes are from Lorraine. We will start our Norwegian recipes with the dreaded and much maligned Lutefisk. Lutefisk is dried cod that has been soaked in a lye solution for several days to rehydrate it. It is rinsed with cold water to remove the lye, then boiled or baked and then served with butter, salt and pepper. My sister-in-law from Minnesota, Christine Holmburg, made the best Lutefisk I ever ate, but Minnesota has Lutefisk suppers at churches, and you can even find restaurants that serve it or buy it in local food stores. It is often served for Thanksgiving or Christmas in Norwegian-American homes.

Lutefisk

The best option for Lutefisk is to buy it in the store, usually in a plastic bag. Remove from bag, place in large bowl, cover with ice water and change the water two or three times to remove any lye. Keep in the refrigerator until ready to use. This firms up the fish. To oven bake the fish place in an ovenproof dish covered with aluminum foil. Put in a preheated oven at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. The Lutefisk will not brown, the fish is done when it flakes easily with a fork. Serve with melted butter, salt and pepper.

Hand in hand

with Lutefisk is Lefse

You need

5 cups mashed potatoes

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp butter or cream

3 cups flour

Add all ingredients except flour while potatoes are still warm. Cool and add flour. Roll thin and bake on lefse grill ort pancake griddle. Cook on first side until quite bubbly and brown spotted on bottom, then turn and cook on other side.

Norwegian Fruit Bread

1 pint milk, scalded

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 eggs well beaten

8 cups sifted flour

1/2 cup shortening

1 tbsp salt

1/2 tsp crushed cardamom

1 cup white raisins

1 1/2 cups chopped, candied fruit

2 cakes yeast softened in warm water

Pour scalded milk over shortening, sugar, salt and spices. Cook to lukewarm. Add beaten eggs, yeast and half of the flour. Beat well. Add raisins, fruit and the rest of the flour. Knead for 5 min. Let rise until double in bulk – about 1 hour. Knead again and form into 3 loaves. Let rise again. Make several shallow cuts on top of loaf. Brush with cream. Bake in moderate oven – 350 degrees for 50 minutes.

Rossetter (Rossettes)

2 eggs

1 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup milk

1 cup flour

Beat eggs slightly with sugar and salt. Add milk and flour and beat until smooth. Heat lard in small deep kettle and heat your rosette iron in hot fat before starting, then dip hot iron 3/4 down into your batter and hold immersed in hot fat until a delicate brown. If rossette sticks to iron, it is too cold; if it falls off it is too hot. Serve with whipped cream and jam or fresh fruit. Some sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Sweet Soup (Set Suppe)

Mix following and simmer, stirring occasionally, about an hour.

1 cup each of prunes and dried apricots cut up

1 cup raisins

1 cup chopped apple

4 cups water

1 tbsp vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1 stick cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

After simmering until tender, add 3 tbsp minute tapioca. Small amounts of apple or grape jelly add to the flavor. You can also add a cup of either cherry, Italian prune or raspberry sauce. Serve hot or cold. A dab of whipped cream on top adds to it.

Fattigmand

4 egg yolks

2 whole eggs

5 tbsp heavy cream

6 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp melted butter

pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla

some add 1/4 tsp nutmeg

Flour enough to roll

Roll very thin. Cut in diamond shape. Slit down the middle and pull both ends through the slit. Fry like doughnuts.

Kringla

1 egg

Butter the size of an egg

1 tsp soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup sugar

1 cup sour milk or buttercream

Pinch of salt

Vanilla

Flour (enough to roll) about 3 cups

Dough is easier to roll if made and refrigerated overnight. Work with small amounts, roll rope fashion and cut in lengths and fold in knot of figure 8. Bake in 350-degree oven until light brown.