They’re flocking this way

An unusual sight filled the skies above South Dakota as thousands of geese head south to escape the unusually cold weather in the north. This flock of Canadian, Grey and Snow geese were gathering in a field along U. S. Highway 83 Saturday, March 31. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Aberdeen, a low temperature of 2 degrees was recorded in Mobridge on Tuesday, April 3. Since March 1, 14.7 inches of snow equalling 1.25 inches of precipitation has been recorded at the Mobridge Airport according to the NWS.