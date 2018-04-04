Mobridge Weather

20°F
wind speed: 0 mph N
 

They’re flocking this way

By Justin Petersen | on April 04, 2018

An unusual sight filled the skies above South Dakota as thousands of geese head south to escape the unusually cold weather in the north. This flock of Canadian, Grey and Snow geese were gathering in a field along U. S. Highway 83 Saturday, March 31. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Aberdeen, a low temperature of 2 degrees was recorded in Mobridge on Tuesday, April 3. Since March 1, 14.7 inches of snow equalling 1.25 inches of precipitation has been recorded at the Mobridge Airport according to the NWS.

More From Featured Stories Go To The Featured Stories Section

Easter Egg Hunt
Open Water
Lady Tiger golfers look to take next step