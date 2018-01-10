Third quarters spell defeat in three Tiger losses

A good first half turned into disaster for the Tigers as McLaughlin opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run and went on to win a 72-51 game at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Tuesday.

The Tigers jumped out 15-10 in the first quarter. McLaughlin fought back to take a 33-28 lead at the half and then things changed.

Leon Brown Otter, who scored just four points in the first half, went off for 15 points in the third quarter, including nine points during the 15-2 run.

The run gave the Mustangs an 18-point lead with 4:35 left in the third quarter. The Tigers did not challenge after that.

Coach Mike Bush said the team is simply giving up too many runs.

“It’s tough to come back all the time,” said Busch.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 2-7 on the campaign.

Braxton Albers carried the Tiger offense with a 19-point game. He scored 12 points in the first half. No other Tiger approached double figures. Jalen Hitland scored six points, while Caden Halsey and Kegan Norder scored five points each. Halsey led the team in rebounding with seven. Hitland and Reece Cerney pulled down six each.

Brown Otter led the Mustangs with a game-high 25 points. William Brownotter scored 11 of his 18 points in the first half. Lex Farrell added 11 points. Donovan Two Lance grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and added four points.

Potter County

Potter County hit back-to-back three-pointers to start the third quarter, setting up a 66-56 win over the Tigers in Gettysburg on Friday.

The Battlers held a 32-29 lead at the half. The lead quickly grew to nine points when Ben Krueger and Kolten Kirby each hit three-pointers to start the second half. The Battler lead was eight late in the third quarter when another Krueger three and two free throws by Dawson Simon made the score 51-38.

The Tigers tried to hang around in the fourth quarter, but could not get a scoring run going. The closest they got was seven points at 61-54 with 1:17 left, but the Battlers answered at the free throw line and held on for the 10-point win.

Cole Nafziger led the Battlers with 20 points. Simon scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Krueger finished with 16 points.

Tom Zott led the Tigers with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Braxton Albers scored 12 points and grabbed six boards. Gavin Reinert hit a pair of threes and added seven points.

Miller

Two Miller spurts cost the Tigers during the Rustlers’ 70-60 win at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Thursday.

The Rustlers opened the game on a 6-0 run that kept the Tigers playing catch-up the rest of the first half. The Tigers cut the deficit to four a couple times but trailed by 33-25 at the half.

The Rustlers opened the second half with a 12-2 run that opened a 45-27 gap the Tigers would never cut deeply into.

Tom Zott got hot late in the third quarter, scoring 13 straight Tigers points. His second three-pointer cut the Miller lead to 50-41, but the Rustlers were able to hold on and keep the difference around 10 points the entire fourth quarter.

Karst Hunter led the 6-1 Rustlers with 23 points and seven rebounds. Steven Fernholz scored 16, including four three-pointers, while Hunter Russell and Devin Letsche scored 12 each.

Zott’s 19-point, five-rebound effort led the Tigers, but no teammate reached double figures. Reece Cerney scored eight, Caden Halsey seven and Cayden Eisemann six.

Two games

The Tigers have two shots at putting an end to their six-game losing streak when they host Crow Creek on Friday and Standing Rock on Monday.

The Tigers and the 8-2 Crow Creek Chieftains are meeting for the 19th time on Friday. The series is all tied up at 9-9, but the Chieftains have won the last two, including a 49-35 win last season.

The Tigers and 2-5 Warriors are tipping off for the 25th time on Monday. The Warriors are on a three-game winning streak against the Tigers, but the Tigers hold a 19-15 edge in the all-time series.

McLaughlin (6-5) 10 33 59 72

Mobridge-Pollock (2-7) 15 28 37 51

McLaughlin: Donovan Two Lance 2 0-0 4, William Brownotter 5 7-11 18, Alex One Horn 1 0-0 2, Leon Brown Otter 10 3-4 25, Dorian White 3 0-0 6, Lex Farrell 4 0-0 11, Braxton Little Dog 1 0-1 2, Michael Archambault 2 0-1 4, Totals 28 10-17 72.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reece Cerney 1 2-2 4, Braxton Albers 5 7-14 19, Caden Halsey 2 1-3 5, Jalen Hitland 3 0-0 6, Tom Zott 0 0-0 0, Noah Feyereisen 1 1-2 4, Kregan Norder 1 3-4 5, Braden Goehring 0 1-2 1, Gavin Reinert 1 1-2 3, Zane Reinert 1 0-0 2, Joshua Norder 1 0-0 2, Totals 16 16-29 51.

3-point field goals: McLaughlin 6 (Farrell 3, Brown Otter 2, Brownotter); Mobridge-Pollock 3 (Albers 2, Feyereisen). Rebounds: McLaughlin 29 (Two Lance 8, Brownotter 7, Brown Otter 5); Mobridge-Pollock 31 (Halsey 7, Cerney 6, Hitland 6). Fouls: McLaughlin 21; Mobridge-Pollock 17 (Zott out). Turnovers: McLaughlin 5; Mobridge-Pollock 22.

Mobridge-Pollock (2-6) 11 29 41 56

Potter County (4-2) 16 32 51 66

Mobridge-Pollock: Reece Cerney 3 0-2 6, Braxton Albers 4 2-4 12, Caden Halsey 2 0-0 6, Jalen Hitland 0 0-0 0, Tom Zott 4 2-5 13, Braden Goehring 1 0-0 3, Bryston Goehring 2 0-0 4, Gavin Reinert 2 1-2 7, Trace Cerney 1 0-0 2, Kregen Norder 1 0-0 2, Totals 21 5-13 56.

Potter County: Cole Nafziger 8 3-4 20, Kolten Kirby 1 1-4 4, Gage Weller 0 0-0 0, Ben Krueger 5 3-4 16, Dawson Simon 5 4-9 14, Calen Decker 3 0-0 8, Shad Sharp 1 2-4 4, Totals 23 13-25 66.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 9 (Albers 2, Halsey 2, Reinert 2, Zott, T. Cerney, Braden Goehring); Potter County (Krueger 3, Decker 2, Nafziger, Kirby). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 42 (Zott 10, Albers 6, R. Cerney 5); Potter County 37 (Simon 12). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 21 (Zott out); Potter County 17. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 22; Potter County 12.

Miller (6-1) 21 33 51 70

Mobridge-Pollock (2-5) 15 25 51 60

Miller: Karst Hunter 9 5-5 23, Devin Letsche 3 5-6 12, Steven Fernholz 5 2-2 16, Hunter Russell 5 1-2 12, Caleb DeBoer 1 0-0 2, Xavier Sporrer 2 0-2 4, Jarek Kindle 0 1-2 1, Totals 25 14-19 70.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 4 0-0 8, Braxton Albers 2 0-0 5, Caden Halsey 3 0-0 7, Jalen Hitland 2 1-1 5, Tom Zott 8 0-0 19, Noah Feyereisen 1 0-0 2, Trace Cerney 2 0-0 4, Bryston Goehring 1 0-0 2, Cayden Eisemann 2 0-0 6, Gavin Reinert 1 0-0 2, Totals 26 1-1 60.

3-point field goals: Miller 6 (Fernholz 4, Letsche, Russell); Mobridge-Pollock 7 (Zott 3, Eisemann 2, Albers, Halsey). Rebounds: Miller 23 (Hunter 7, Russell 5); Mobridge-Pollock 19 (Zott 5, T. Cerney 4). Fouls: Miller 8; Mobridge-Pollock 17 (T. Cerney out). Turnovers: Miller 16; Mobridge-Pollock 17.