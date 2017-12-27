Third-ranked Tigers to defend Webster title on Saturday

The third-ranked Tiger wrestlers close out 2107 at the Webster Invitational Wrestling Tourney on Saturday.

The Tigers will be competing against host Webster Area, Clark/Willow Lake, Deuel, Hamlin, Lead-Deadwood, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, Stanley County, Sully Buttes and Central Cass, N.D.

Mobridge-Pollock is the defending team champion. Last December the Tigers scored 151 points, edging Webster Area’s 149 and Clark/Willow Lake’s 132.5.

The Tigers have three champions and four more medalists returning from last year’s tournament. Kegan Pearman won the 120-pound title, Jaden Schilling won at 132 and Jason Gerry won at 195. Medaling were Nathan Bauer, second at 170, Kamron Pearman, second at 113, Jacob Steiger, third at 106, and Stone Jensen, third at 182.

Eight Tigers are ranked by the latest South Dakota Class B Wrestling Poll. Going by weight: Jacob Steiger, 113 pounds, is ranked fourth with an 8-4 record; Kamron Pearman, 120 pounds, is ranked eighth with a 7-3 record; Jaden Shilling, 132 pounds, is ranked third with an 11-4 record; Kegan Pearman, 138 pounds, is ranked 12th with a 12-4 record; Tucson Freeman, 145 pounds, is ranked fourth with an 11-4 record; Nathan Bauer, 170 pounds, is ranked first in Class B with an 11-1 record; Stone Jensen, 182 pounds, is ranked fourth with a 9-3 record; and Jason Gerry, 195 pounds, is ranked sixth with a 7-3 record.

While he has an outstanding 10-3 record, Isaac Olson is not ranked after dropping from 160 pounds to 152 pounds. There are only five other weight classes where a Tiger is not ranked in the top 12. Carson Keller is 3-2 after opening his 285-pound season last week in Linton, N.D. Isaac Aman is off to a 6-7 start at 106 pounds. Ayden Stickney is 2-8 at 126 pounds. Kyler Pearman is 0-2 and Jon Keller 1-5 at 220 pounds. The 160-pound job will be up for a fight. So far this season, Dakota Nickels is 5-2, Dakota Weleba is 5-5, Zach Faehnrich is 2-3 and Tucker Holzer is 0-2.

Three more wrestlers have hit the mat in the early going. Eli Bohlander is 0-2 at 120 pounds, Jacob Cadotte 0-2 at 152 and James Jones 0-1 at 285. The Tigers are ranked third in team standings behind number one-ranked Canton and Winner Area.