Thompson injures knee in loss at Sisseton

The Lady Tigers’ fortunes fell with an early injury and Sisseton ran away with a 46-17 win in Sisseton on Friday.

The Lady Tigers trailed the Lady Redmen 1-0 when TyRel Thompson suffered a knee injury on a fast-break with 4:20 left in the first quarter.

The Lady Tigers tried to hang close, but without Thompson, could not get their offense going. Sisseton outscored the Lady Tigers 27-9 the rest of the half and 12-1 in the third quarter.

“Sisseton was a tough one for our girls,” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “They [Sisseton] were a team I really believe our girls could have competed against, but after TyRel got hurt the wind in their sails disappeared.”

Just three Lady Tigers combined for the 17 points. Hayley Borah scored a team high seven points, while Jestice Talley and Megan Zahn scored five points each.

“Our girls never gave up. Not once,” said Bachman. “We just couldn’t get going on offense once she got hurt.”

Alyssa Magnuson scored a game-high 17 points to lead Sisseton. Halie Williamson scored nine points. Libby Medenwald and Kellie Karst scored eight points each.

Lady Braves

Reese Ganje took the game over right when the Braves needed her most, leading Cheyenne-Eagle Butte to a 48-31 win over the Lady Tigers at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Thursday.

The Lady Tigers trailed just 18-15 at the half. Ganje scored eight points in the third quarter to help the Braves extend the lead to nine points at 30-21. With the Braves holding a tight 34-28 lead halfway through the fourth quarter, Ganje scored two straight baskets to make the score 38-28 and then scored back-to-back again a minute later to put the game away.

“Reese is a very good player,” said Bachman. “The next time we play them we’ll have to adjust and defend her better.”

The Tigers played right with the Braves most of the game. The 17-point difference is not indicative of how closely it was played. The Lady Tigers were within seven points at 38-31 on a Jestice Talley three-pointer with 2:35 left to play.

“I thought the girls played pretty well,” said Bachman. “We knocked down big shots when we needed to. We just couldn’t get over that hump and take control of the game.”

TyRel Thompson was the only Lady Tigers to reach double figures in the game. She scored 13 points. Jadin Monsen, Hannah Stroeder and Talley scored four points each. Stroeder and Thompson led the rebounding with nine and seven, respectively.

Ganje led the Braves with a game-high 25 points. Chantelle Sheppard Foster scored 10 points and LaDonna Chasing Hawk scored seven.

Break time

The Lady Tigers have off until Jan. 2 to reorganize and prepare to play without Thompson, at least for the time being.

“This break couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Bachman. “We’re going to have a lot of work to do when we get back.”

The new year will not bring an easier schedule. The Lady Tigers host Class B’s number one-ranked Sully Buttes Chargers on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and then on Thursday, Jan. 4, Miller comes to the House on the Hill.

Mobridge-Pollock (1-6) 6 9 10 17

Sisseton (2-3) 11 28 40 46

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 0 0-0 0, Hayley Borah 1 5-9 7, TyRel Thompson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Stroeder 0 0-0 0, Jestice Talley 1 2-4 5, Regan Stoick 0 0-1 0, Totals 4 8-16 17.

Sisseton: Halie Williams 3 0-0 9, Alyssa Magnuson 7 3-7 17, Libby Medenwald 3 2-4 8, Kiara LaFramboise 0 2-4 2, Kellie Karst 3 0-0 8, Ayianna Chanku 1 0-0 2, Totals 17 7-15 46.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 1 (Talley); Sisseton 5 (Williams 3, Karst 2). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 17; Sisseton 22. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 13 (Stroeder out); Sisseton 13. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 16; Sisseton 11.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (2-4) 6 18 30 48

Mobridge-Pollock (1-5) 6 15 21 31

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: Reese Ganje 11 3-7 25, Mia Paris 1 0-0 2, Markee Shaving 1 1-2 4, LaDonna Chasing Hawk 1 5-6 7, Chantelle Sheppard Foster 4 2-10 10, Totals 18 11-25 48.

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 2 0-0 4, Hayley Borah 1 0-2 2, TyRel Thompson 3 4-6 13, Hannah Stroeder 2 0-0 4, Jestice Talley 1 1-2 4, Ella Richling 0 2-2 2, Megan Zahn 1 0-0 2, Totals 10 7-12 31.

3-point field goals: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1 (Shaving); Mobridge-Pollock 4 (Thompson 3, Talley). Rebounds: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 26; Mobridge-Pollock 33 (Stroeder 9, Thompson 7, Borah 5). Fouls: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12; Mobridge-Pollock 16 (Stroeder, Zahn out). Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 19; Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 16.