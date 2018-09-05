Thompson takes 20th at Pheasant Invite in Redfield

Blaise Thompson led the Tigers with a 20th-place finish at the Pheasant Invite cross country meet in Redfield on Thursday.

Thompson ran the course at 19:11.38 to take 20th in the 77-entrant race.

Remmington Ford and Kamron Pearman came in back-to-back in 26th and 27th. Ford ran 20:02.09, while Pearman ran 20:02.45. Chad Good Shield rounded out the Tigers, taking 64th at 22:30.73.

Gretchen Olson was the only Lady Tiger to run varsity. She ran 23:59.34 for 43rd place.

In the junior varsity races, Lady Tigers Heidi Olson and Ryli Thompson finished second and third, while Caelan McCollam paced the Tigers with an 11th-place finish.

“I was very pleased with the performances of all the athletes,” said coach JJ Beadle. “I look forward to seeing how this young team progresses this year and next.”

Warner runners Cody Larson and Michael Wirth finished one-two to lead the Monarchs to the boys’ title. Aleah Steger won the girls’ race, leading Ipswich to the team title.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers have just one race this week. They will compete in the Ipswich Invitational at Split Rock Country Club on Saturday morning with races starting at 10 a.m.

Pheasant Invite

Boys Division

Top three teams: Warner 8, Milbank 37, Redfield/Doland 42.

Individual Results: 1. Cody Larson, Warner, 16:54.57; 2. Michael Wirth, Warner, 17:05.11; 3. Nick Batchelor, Milbank, 17:40.72; 4. Maxwell Geditz, Ipswich, 17:41.14; 5. Riley Benning, Estelline/Hendricks, 17:48.54; 6. Jarret Haven, Northwestern, 17:55.54; 7. Ben Wirth, Warner, 18:09.68; 8. Alec Maier, Eureka/Bowdle, 18:25.57; 9. Hunter Bauer, Aberdeen Christian, 18:25.96; 10. Ben Kulesa, Ipswich, 18:29.24;

11. Tate Haider, Wolsey-Wessington, 18:31.21; 12. AJ Neely, Wessington Springs, 18:32.24; 13. Daniel Street, Aberdeen Christian, 18:39.25; 14. Isaac Smith, Groton Area, 18:39.73; 15. Riley Whitley, Redfield/Doland, 18:40.1; 16. Zippy Bock, Milbank, 18:53.05; 17. Justin Haven, Northwestern, 18:55.23; 18. Travis Hass, Sunshine Bible Academy, 18:57.23; 19. Logan Gilbert, Hitchcock-Tulare, 18:58.95; 20. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:11.38;

21. Charlie Spieker, Clark/Willow Lake, 19:11.82; 22. Carsten McNeil, Redfield/Doland, 19:32.21; 23. Caden Gortmacher, Miller, 19:38.13; 24. Isaac Suchor, Redfield/Doland, 19:38.61; 25. Ascher Lindemann, Great Plains Lutheran, 19:57.32; 26. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 20:02.09; 27. Kamron Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, 20:02.45; 28. Ryan Kuhlman, Great Plains Lutheran, 20:09.29; 29. Chris Grode, Florence/Henry, 20:18.42; 30. Tague Tvedt, Deuel, 20:20.0;

31. Nathan Loutsch, Milbank, 20:20.37; 32. Kade VanDusseldorp, Stanley County, 20:20.79; 33. Talon Knox, Miller, 20:29.11; 34. Ben Harstad, Milbank, 20:33.4; 35. Spencer Hanson, Kimball/White Lake, 20:33.8; 36. Brayden Schlachter, Potter County, 20:35.96; 37. Dallis Trego, Estelline/Hendricks, 20:37.1; 38. Zach Luce, Wolsey-Wessington, 20:57.9; 39. Cullen McNeil, Hitchcock-Tulare, 21:03.38; 40. Schuyler McElhone, Clark/Willow Lake, 21:03.89;

41. Micah Poor, Groton Area, 21:05.5; 42. Quade Wind, Stanley County, 21:06.11; 43. Aaron Eckmann, James Valley Christian, 21:09.3; 44. Isaac Kolousek, Wessington Springs, 21:15.66; 45. Kaden Sivertsen, Miller, 21:20.35; 46. Zack Gilbert, Hitchcock-Tulare, 21:32.13; 47. Gunnar Kvistad, Clark/Willow Lake, 21:38.62; 48. Mitchell Koens, Groton Area, 21:40.12; 49. Grant Gubrud, Deuel, 21:40.51; 50. Luke Naber, Miller, 21:45.42;

51. Gianni Clement, Wolsey-Wessington, 21:46.73; 52. Kaleb Nordon, Aberdeen Roncalli, 21:47.21; 53. Seth Sattler, Redfield/Doland, 21:49.49; 54. Tanner Preheim, Deuel, 21:58.96; 55. Cash Haeder, Wolsey-Wessington, 22:05.4; 56. Carter Lenz, Kimball/White Lake, 22:08.68; 57. Chris Schlecht, Great Plains Lutheran, 22;09.62; 58. Kellen Benck, Deuel, 22:13.07; 59. Derrek Rothacker, Redfield/Doland, 22:14.86; 60. Tyler Bornsen, Webster Area, 22:15.28; 61. Miles Schaefer, Hamlin, 22:17.76; 62. Tracey Miller, Webster Area, 22:22.54; 63. Noah Poor, Groton Area, 22:27.17; 64. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 22:30.73; 65. Colin Jaeger, Great Plains Lutheran, 22:31.27 66. John Hamre, Herreid/Selby Area, 22:53.39; 67. Eli Hamre, Herreid/Selby Area, 22:53.78; 68. Titus Waldner, Hitchcock-Tulare, 23:09.95; 69. Jessie Williams, Aberdeen Christian, 23:13.84; 70. Cody Wright, Hitchcock-Tulare, 23:19.87;

71. Wesley Jones, Aberdeen Christian, 23:29.71; 72. Michael Garofalo, Aberdeen Roncalli, 23:45.38; 73. Walker Larson, Aberdeen Christian, 24:18.37; 74. Jared Schimmel, Webster Area, 25:29.24; 75. Matt Mork, Webster Area, 26:28.09; 76. Benjamin Batie, Eureka/Bowdle, 26.47.05; 77. Spencer Jacobs, Groton Area, 27.19.72.

Girls Division

Top three teams: Ipswich 17, Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Kimball/White Lake 30.

Individual Results: 1. Aleah Steger, Ipswich, 19:24.5; 2. Jessica Boekelheide, Northwestern, 19:50.22; 3. Kenzie Hamann, Deuel, 20:12.44; 4. Tessa Kilber, Ipswich, 20:45.5; 5. Sidney McCord, Kimball/White Lake, 21:07.07; 6. Halle Kuck, Aberdeen Roncalli, 21:11.03; 7. Lauren Dosch, Aberdeen Roncalli, 21:17.51; 8. Christine Gaulk, Kimball/White Lake, 21:22.89; 9. Abby Ketelhut, Miller, 21:23.29; 10. Maurine Street, Milbank, 21:25.38;

11. Danica Schulte, Milbank, 21:33.98 12. Emily DeRaad, Ipswich, 21:36.52; 13. Mary Gutenkauf, Aberdeen Roncalli, 21:42.4; 14. Anan Schmidt, Aberdeen Roncalli, 21:45.57; 15. Amaya Street, Milbank, 21:54.19; 16. Kaylee Johnson, Estelline/Hendricks, 21:57.06; 17. Madison Heath, Kimball/White Lake, 22:00.91; 18. Kimberly Hagemann, Potter County, 22:04.46; 19. Ally Croeni, Redfield/Doland, 22:04.9; 20. Josie McCord, Kimball/White Lake, 22;07.62;

21. Hannah Kratz, Great Plains Lutheran, 22:11.48; 22. Taylor Thue, Milbank, 22:15.56; 23. Chloe Kuhlman, Great Plains Lutheran, 22;25.62; 24. Kira Goldade, Aberdeen Christian, 22:26.53; 25. Elisabeth Schwenn, Milbank, 22:42.4; 26. Jesade Siverson, Estelline/Hendricks, 22:42.77; 27. Kari Kanable, Ipswich, 22:48.48; 28. Ella Haven, Northwestern, 22:55.94; 29. Hailey Moeller, Aberdeen Christian, 22:58.85; 30. Kyra Utecht, Redfield/Doland, 22:59.36;

31. Kirstin Urban, Deuel, 23:06.07; 32. Maiah Brown, Milbank, 23:09.03; 33. Kaylee Faehnrich, Estelline/Hendricks, 23:10.07; 34. Brynn Alfson, Hamlin, 23:10.56; 35. Madison Hoerner, Potter County, 23:20.69; 36. Mckenzie Hunt, Deuel, 23:21.46; 37. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 23:23.46; 38. Elizabeth Russell, Aberdeen Roncalli, 23:33.0; 39. Sydney Rosebrock, Aberdeen Roncalli, 23:37.46; 40. Jayden McCracken, Deuel, 23;43.18;

41. Madalyn Groft, Northwestern, 23:47.21; 42. Elizabeth Kanzenbach, Great Plains Lutheran, 23:57.7; 43. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 23:59.34; 44. Sara Jessel, Miller, 24:18.69; 45. Rachel Peaner, Aberdeen Christian, 24:30.82; 46. Kayla Jordan, Redfield/Doland, 25:00.48; 47. Jessica Godfrey, Hitchcock-Tulare, 25:24.13; 48. Shiara Noyes, Wolsey-Wessington, 25:31.24; 49. AnneMarie Smith, Groton Area, 25:42.54; 50. Sophie Johnson, Estelline/Hendricks, 25:44.69;

51. Anna Stuwe, Potter County, 25:45.67; 52. Cora Hofer, Estelline-Hendricks, 25:53.21; 53. Brooke Sargent, Miller, 26:19.66; 54. Gabi Naber, Miller, 26:52.39; 55. Kendra Johnson, Webster Area, 2:12.54; 56. Bailey Bosworth, Kimball/White Lake, 27:38.3; 57. Sydney Simonson, Webster Area, 29:51.69; 58. Rachel Blue, Florence/Henry, 30:22.37; 59. Alexandria Simonson, Webster Area, 30:54.01.

Boys JV: 11. Caelan McCollam, 11:48.99; 30. Kody Keller, 12:46.13; 33. Bryson Vetch, 12:58.12; 44. Will Keller, 13:17.98;

Girls JV: 2. Heidi Olson, 12:41.21; 3. Ryli Thompson, 12:41.48; 10. Mariah Goehring, 13:25.55;

JH Race: 15. Elliot Bearsheart, 13:13.63; 18. Logan Vetch, 13:24.26; 61. Skighe McCann, 15:53.68; 63. Tristan Anderberg, 15:55.79