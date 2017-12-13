Thompson, Talley spark girls to rout over Britton-Hecla

The Lady Tigers opened the season with an early scoring barrage and blew past Britton-Hecla 55-27 at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Saturday.

Led by TyRel Thompson, who hit three treys and scored 13 points in the first eight minutes, the Lady Tigers vaulted out to a 22-4 lead. They led 36-14 by the end of the first half. Britton-Hecla never threatened in the second half.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start,” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “TyRel really got us going. I don’t think we’ve scored 36 points in the first half since I’ve been here coaching.”

The game was never a contest after the opening run. The Lady Tigers stayed hot with 14 points in the second quarter to take a 36-14 lead at intermission. Jestice Talley hit a pair of threes in the quarter as part of her 18-point night.

“Jestice controlled the game,” Bachman said of the point guard.

The third quarter was low-scoring with both teams scoring six points. The fourth quarter did not last long. Once the Lady Tigers built the lead to 30 points at 51-21, the new continuous clock rule took affect and the game came to an end quickly.

Talley and Thompson handled most of the scoring with Talley’s 18 and 17 from Thompson. Jadin Monsen chipped in with nine points and a team-high six rebounds.

Bachman said that the Lady Tiger forwards, while not playing much of a role in the scoring, were an important part of the season-opening win. Hayley Borah and Hannah Stroeder, along with Megan Zahn had a strong defensive effort that kept Britton-Hecla big girls Brianna Beck and Peris Fellows from scoring in the post.

“They were our unsung heroes,” said Bachman. “They recognized their roles and played great defense. They worked their butts off.”

If there was something Bachman did not care for on the night, it was the 37-27 rebounding edge Britton-Hecla held.

“We have to rebound better,” said Bachman. “If we’re going to beat teams, we’re going to have to eliminate second chance scoring opportunities.”

Fellows did lead all rebounders with 10, but scored just six points. Hannah Miller scored five points and Mya Hagenson grabbed seven rebounds.

Roncalli

The Lady Tigers were playing right with Aberdeen Roncalli before the Cavaliers went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter to stage a 69-29 win over Mobridge-Pollock in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

“I’ve got to give credit where credit is due, and they deserve it,” said Bachman. “They are a really good team.”

The Lady Tigers were just six down at 24-18 when the Cavaliers went on their long run. Roncalli then started the second half with a 7-0 run and suddenly the Lady Tigers trailed by an insurmountable 25 points.

Despite the Lady Tigers trouble putting points on the floor, Bachman was happy with the way the team handled the Cavaliers’ baseline-to-baseline pressure.

“We handled their press really well, almost to where it wasn’t effective for them,” said Bachman. “That was a goal of ours and we handled it well. We had less turnovers against them than we did against Britton-Hecla, so that is an accomplishment.”

Jestice Talley was a whole lot of the Lady Tigers offense on the night. She started hot with 10 points in the first quarter and shared the game’s scoring honors with 16 points. TyRel Thompson scored seven points and Jadin Monsen four. Hannah Stroeder added two points and led all rebounders with six caroms.

Grace Imbery led the Cavaliers with 16 points and five rebounds. Mariah Winegar scored 13 points and Jami Ewert scored 12.

More hoops

The Lady Tigers go on the road on Thursday and Tuesday with the Rotary Classic matchup with Herreid/Selby Area sandwiched between on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers play at Timber Lake on Thursday. The Lady Tigers and Lady Panthers are playing for the 45th time in a series that began in 1975 with a 37-33 Mobridge win. The Lady Tigers are 29-15 all-time against Timber Lake, but the Lady Panthers have won the last five, including a 42-30 win last season.

The Lady Tigers and Wolverines are meeting for the sixth time. The series has been all Herreid/Selby Area. The Lady Tigers won the first game, but the Wolverines have won five in a row, including a 40-25 win last year.

Tuesday’s game in Lemmon will be the 55th meeting between the Lady Tigers and Cowgirls. The teams first met in 1983. The Lady Tigers won that game 53-51 and have gone on to post a 33-21 record against the Cowgirls. Mobridge-Pollock is on a three-game win streak against Lemmon, including a 40-35 win last year.

Mobridge-Pollock (1-1) 12 20 27 29

Aberdeen Roncalli (2-0) 20 38 56 69

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 2 0-0 4, Hayley Borah 0 0-0 0, TyRel Thompson 3 0-0 7, Hannah Stroeder 1 0-0 2, Jestice Talley 12 2-2 16, Totals 12 2-2 29.

Aberdeen Roncalli: Jami Ewert 6 0-0 12, Megan Streier 1 2-2 4, Grace Imbery 7 0-0 16, Jori Ewert 1 0-0 2, Mariah Winegar 5 3-3 13, Gwyneth Simmons 2 0-0 5, Kelsey Peterson 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Martin 2 3-3 7, Hannah Kuck 2 0-0 4, Jade Mounga 1 0-0 2, Totals 29 8-8 69.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 3 (Talley 2, Thompson); Aberdeen Roncalli 3 (Imbery 2, Simmons). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 13 (Stroeder 6); Aberdeen Roncalli 18 (Imbery 5). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 7; Aberdeen Roncalli 7. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 24; Aberdeen Roncalli 10.

Britton-Hecla (0-1) 4 14 18 27

Mobridge-Pollock (1-0) 22 36 42 55

Britton-Hecla: Jaidyn Roehr 0 0-0 0, Maggie Dahme 0 1-2 1, Peris Fellows 2 2-5 6, Brianna Beck 2 0-0 4, Mya Hagenson 1 1-5 3, Emma Storley 1 0-0 2, Jenna Werner 2 0-3 4, Hannah Miller 2 0-0 5, Madison Henley 1 0-0 2, Totals 11 4-15 27.

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 4 1-2 9, Hayley Borah 1 2-2 4, TyRel Thompson 5 4-5 17, Hannah Stroeder 0 0-2 0, Jestice Talley 6 3-5 18, Ella Richling 1 0-1 2, Gennie Krause 0 0-1 0, Megan Zahn 1 1-3 3, Emily Wientjes 1 0-0 2, Totals 19 11-21 55.

3-point field goals: Britton-Hecla 1 (Miller); Mobridge-Pollock 6 (Thompson 3, Talley 3). Rebounds: Britton-Hecla 37 (Perris 10, Hagenson 7); Mobridge-Pollock 27 (Monsen 6, Stroeder 5, Talley 5). Fouls: Britton-Hecla 21; Mobridge-Pollock 17. Turnovers: Britton-Hecla 33; Mobridge-Pollock 25.