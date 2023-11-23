Three Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines named to Class 9B All-State Football Team

Following a 7-3 season, three Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines were named to the 2023 Class 9B All-State Football Team.

Senior Trevor Gill earned his second straight first team honor as tight end. Junior Kaden Sayler was named first team offensive lineman. Senior Collin Tisdall earned honorable mention as a linebacker.

At 6’2” 195 pounds, Gill was named first team tight end for the second straight season in a year where he had 27 receptions for 414 yards, scored seven touchdowns and six two-point conversions.

“Trevor was a force on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” said Wolverines’ head coach Clayton Randall. “He could make all the blocks in our run game as well as stretch the field with his speed and pass catching ability. He finished his career with 96 receptions, 1,867 yards and 30 touchdowns, all Wolverine football records. He was a three-year starter and we won 39 games during his varsity career.”

Sayler, the 5’10 220 pound junior guard was an anchor for the Wolverines while earning his first all-state nod. His line play led the team to 2,500 yards (5.66 yards per carry) this season.

“Kaden was our most consistent lineman,” said Randall. “He started at center last year and moved to guard this year so we could pull and trap him. He makes all the calls on the line. He is a high IQ player who comes to comes to coaches with answers during the game. Kaden works hard in the weight room. His off-season preparation prepared him to never miss a practice or need to come off the field during a game.”

At 5’10” 220 pounds, Tisdall earns honorable mention after being first team all-state as a junior.

“Collin has been a four-year starter at linebacker,” said Randall. “We have won 39 games during that stretch. He plays the position with great instincts and physicality. He is a gamer.”

Lemmon/McIntosh

Two members of the Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys earned all-state honors.

Senior Emmitt Maher was named first team offensive lineman and fellow senior Hiroshi Pickelsimer earned honorable mention.

Along with his play on the offensive line, the 6’2”, 215-pound Maher was also a linebacker for the Cowboys.

Pickelsimer, 5’10”, 150 pounds, played running back and defensive back.

2023 Class 9B All-State Football Team

Offense

Quarterback: Layne Cotton, senior, Faulkton Area, All-American

Running Backs: Aziah Meyer, junior, Avon; Nic Gaspar, senior, Dell Rapids St. Mary; Garrett Cramer, senior, Faulkton Area.

Fullback/H-Back: Landon Mudder, junior, Avon.

Wide Receiver: Ryder Falkenhagen, senior, Potter County; Tom Aughenbaugh, senior, De Smet.

Tight End: Trevor Gill, senior, Herreid/Selby Area.

Offensive Line: Kaden Sayler, junior, Herreid/Selby Area; Emmitt Maher, senior, Lemmon/McIntosh; Carson Leonhardt, senior, Faulkton Area; Terran Talsma, senior, Avon.

Athlete: Garrett Hermann, junior, Kadoka Area; Tyler Tjerdsma, senior, Avon.

Defense

Defensive Line: Landon Thury, senior, Avon; Britt Carlson, senior, De Smet; Jackson Maynard, senior, Hitchcock-Tulare; Jesse Torticill, senior, Corsica-Stickney.

Linebacker: Charlie Deiter, junior, Faulkton Area; Erik Salmen, senior, Hitchcock-Tulare; Paston Biereman, senior, Avon.

Defensive Back: Carter Luikens, senior, Potter County; Lucas Flemmer, senior, Dell Rapids St. Mary; Kadyn Fast, senior, De Smet.

Special Teams Player: Cooper Fedderson, senior, Jones County; Trace Van Regenmorter, senior, De Smet.

Honorable Mention: Collin Tisdall, senior, Herreid/Selby Area; Hiroshi Pickelsimer, senior, Lemmon/McIntosh; Jaxon Fulton, senior, New Underwood; Gus Kopecky, senior, Faulkton Area; Gavin Barber, junior, Sully Buttes; Grant Wilkinson, sophomore, De Smet; Gus Stout, junior, Kadoka Area.