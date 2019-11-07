Three Mobridge men arrested for felonies

A grand jury has indicted three Mobridge men on felony charges resulting in their arrests.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Mobridge officers arrested Ricky (Rick) Bolduan, 54, on charges of theft by exploitation, a Class 3 felony.

According to Walworth County State’s Attorney Jamie Hare, exploitation is defined as the wrongful taking or exercising of control over property of an elder or adult with a disability with intent to defraud the elder or adult with a disability.

The case against Bolduan falls under the same guidelines of elder abuse and grand theft, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible sentence of 15 years of imprisonment and an optional fine of $30,000.

A warrant was also issued for Cody Kaiser, 37, on an indictment of 10 counts of sexual contact with a child. He was arrested on those charges by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office officers on Tuesday, at 5:29 p.m. All 10 charges are Class 3 felonies.

Hare said the indictment states the incidents of sexual contact occurred from 2014 through 2016.

LeRoy Freimark, Jr., 58, was arrested Monday, Nov.4, on multiple charges including several felony forgery charges. Hare said Freimark was indicted by the grand jury on a theft by exploitation charge, a Class 4 felony, four felony forgery charges, Class 5 felonies and a misdemeanor forgery charge