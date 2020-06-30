Walworth County had a jump in positive cases according to the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, June 30, as the reported number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 48 new cases and now stands at 6,764.

The number of active cases is reported at 801 cases of COVID-19, with 5,872 residents reported as recovered.

Three new positive cases were reported in Walworth County on Tuesday, so the number stands at 12 positive cases in the county, with five of those cases reported as recovered.

The positive cases in Corson County today, jumped by one and is now 18, with 14 recovered.

There are currently four active cases in Dewey County with one being listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic stands at 91.

The number of negative test results is up to 73,324.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 666, with 70 currently hospitalized.