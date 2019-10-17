Three TDs in 2:27 sets up 28-0 win over Redfield

On a cold and windy Saturday afternoon, the Tigers took advantage of Redfield to score three touchdowns during a 2-minute, 27-second stretch in the second quarter. The 21-point run set up the Tigers’ 28-0 win over the Pheasants and raised their season record to 6-1.

The Tigers had the wind in their face in the first quarter so they decided to take the safe route. The Tigers did not attempt a pass in either of their drives against the cold north wind. Instead they settled for two drives, one first down on each, and a punt.

“We wanted to try some things and just take care of the football,” said Coach Paul Goehring.

Meanwhile, Redfield mounted two drives that went semi deep into Tiger territory. On the first drive, the Pheasants got inside the 30 before the Tiger defense stuffed the run and forced a turnover on downs. On the second drive, the Pheasants got to third and five at the Tiger 18 before the Tigers forced a three-yard loss and then stopped a short pass play.

“Our defense reminded me of early in the Hot Springs game,” said Goehring. “They got some yards early and then we stiffened.”

The second Pheasant drive ended early in the second quarter and that gave the Tigers the wind at their backs.

Taking the ball at their own 17, the Tigers lost a yard on their first two plays. On third down, Caden Halsey dropped back and launched a ball for Reese Cerney who corralled the catch and then weaved his way downfield until 79 yards later when he was tackled at the seven-yard line. Three plays later, Halsey took a quarterback sneak over guard Michael Borah and tackle Hudson Filler into the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. Paul Mueller’s extra point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 6:01 left in the half.

Things exploded quickly after that.

On the second play of the Pheasants’ ensuing drive, Jacob Steiger burst through the line and knocked the ball from the Redfield running back. Kregen Norder jumped on the ball at the 26.

The Tigers opened with a Halsey to Braden Goehring pass that took the ball down to the nine and two plays later, Halsey found Reese Cerney open in the corner for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead at the 4:16 mark.

The next turnover came on the first Redfield play. The ball hit the turf on an off tackle run and Trace Cerney grabbed it at the 21. Two Gavin Reinert runs gained 15 yards before Halsey rewarded Trace Cerney for the fumble recovery with a swing pass for a six-yard touchdown. Mueller’s third extra point made the score 21-0 with 3:34 still on the second quarter clock.

Redfield started the second half with the ball at their own 20. Deciding they could not catch up if they punted, the Pheasants went for it on fourth down. Jon Keller blew the play up, giving the Tigers the ball at the 25-yard line.

All it took was one play as Halsey found Goehring on the left side and the wideout scampered into the end zone for the Tigers fourth touchdown and a 28-0 lead.

The rest of the game was spent with the Tigers milking the clock and letting Redfield do the same.

The Tigers did have two scoring opportunities, but had a couple untimely penalties on one and gave up a quarterback sack on another.

Since the Tigers spent so much time deep in Redfield territory in the second quarter, the game stats are skewed. And with Redfield running the ball and going for it on fourth down often, the Pheasants ran 67 plays to just 38 for the Tigers. But despite the disparity in the amount of plays, the yardage gained was dead even. Both teams gained 202 yards. The Tigers averaged 5.4 yards per play while holding the Pheasants to three yards per play.

Redfield did a good job stopping the Tigers’ run game, but not the passing game. Halsey only threw nine passes, but he completed six for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Despite missing a game, Halsey has 994 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. With two catches for 88 yards and a score, Reese Cerney has 20 catches for 578 yards and seven TDs.

Goehring said the Tigers actually did a pretty good job considering this was their first game with Halsey under center and the backfield in the I formation.

“We did okay passing out of the I,” said Goehring. “When we went play action, it was well protected. I’m really happy with it. Halsey came to play.”

On the defensive side Trace Cerney had another outstanding night with a game-leading 14.5 tackles. Cayden Eisemann had six tackles. Two players who played a huge part in the defensive effort were not two huge guys. Steiger, at 145 pounds, and Gavin Zimmer at 160 pounds lined up next to each other at defensive tackle and used their quickness to raise havoc.

“Some of those smaller guys we put out there,” said Goehring, “I know they’re going to play well in games because of how well they play in practice. They do things every day that make our offensive line better.”

Clean field

Goehring said that one of the keys to the game was the excellent playing conditions. On Thursday, players and other volunteers came armed with shovels, snow blowers and side-by-sides to clear six inches of snow off the field.

Goehring said it’s amazing what a community can do.

“We’re very appreciative of our team and our community” said Goehring. “We made it completely voluntary for the players and at least 25 of them showed up.”

Thanked for bringing motorized shovels are Dick Deacon, Brian Feist, Steven Tumbleson, Jesse Konold and Darin Kessler.

“We appreciate what they did,” said Goehring. “The field conditions were amazing. Having a clean field was to our advantage.”

Groton Area

The Tigers close out the regular season when they host the Groton Area Tigers at Tiger Stadium on Friday. Not only is this a game that could solidify the Tigers as one of the top four seeds in Class 11B, it is also the Tigers’ first chance win a regular season game against Groton in the annual battle for the Eye of the Tiger trophy.

“Winning is the difference between hosting one playoff game or two,” said Goehring. “They kids are motivated to have two, plus they want to keep that trophy right here.”

Groton Area enters the game with a 4-3 record. After starting the season with a forfeit win over McLaughlin and a 22-12 win over Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., Groton Area fell into a three-game losing streak, dropping games to Webster Area (12-7), Sisseton (20-12) and Milbank (17-0). They have recovered nicely with two dominating wins, beating Redfield 46-6 and Aberdeen Roncalli 26-0.

“They’re big and physical and they like to run the ball,” said Goehring. “Their quarterback from last year plays running back and wide receiver. They do a lot of things with him. Their new quarterback runs and throws well.”

The Orange and Black Tigers and the Black and Gold Tigers are playing for 29th time since the series began in 1985. After Groton won a 28-26 game during the regular season last year, the Tigers beat Groton 13-7 in the playoffs to break a 14-game losing streak in the series. Groton leads the all-time series 16-12.

Redfield (2-5) 0 0 0 0- 0

Mobridge-Pollock (6-1) 0 21 7 0- 28

Second Quarter

MP- Caden Halsey 1 run (Paul Mueller kick)

MP- Reese Cerney 9 pass from Halsey (Mueller kick)

MP- Trace Cerney 6 pass from Halsey (Mueller kick)

Third Quarter

MP- Braden Goehring 25 pass from Halsey (Mueller kick)

Redfield: Rushing 56-156 (Gannon Pudwill 24-92, Bradyn Robbins 16-43, Mason Fey 5-15, Sean Louder 4-9, Dylan Whitley 2-9, Keaton Rohlfs 4-(-2), Leyton Rohlfs 1-(-10); Passing 5-11-1-46 (Fey 4-6-0-31, L. Rohlfs 1-5-1-15); Receiving (Max Baloun 3-33, Louder 1-7, L. Rohlfs 1-6); 14 first downs; 4 turnovers; 3-15 penalties. Defense: Colin Frericks 5.5 tackles, John Jungwirth 5 tackles, Baloun 3 tackles, sack, Pudwill sack, Whitley sack.

Mobridge-Pollock: Rushing 29-47 (Gavin Reinert 11-43, R. Cerney 3-13, T. Cerney 3-11, Braden Goehring 2-4, Cayden Eisemann 1-0, Ashton Pfitzer 1-(-4), Halsey 8-(-20); Passing (Halsey 6-9-0-155); Receiving (R. Cerney 2-88, Braden Goehring 2-44, T. Cerney 2-23); 10 first downs; 0 turnovers; 4-40 penalties. Defense: Trace Cerney 14.5 tackles, fumble recovery, Eisemann 6 tackles, Josh Norder 5 tackles, Gavin Zimmer 4.5 tackles, sack, Hudson Filler 4.5 tackles, Zane Reinert 4.5 tackles, fumble recovery, Kregen Norder 4 tackles, fumble recovery, Jacob Steiger, 3 tackles, forced fumble, Braden Goehring 2.5 tackles, interception.