Three Tigers land in top seven at home golf invitational

Three Tigers went back-to-back-to back in the middle of the top 10 at the season-opening Mobridge-Pollock Invitational golf meet held Thursday at Oahe Hills Golf Course.

Sean Moser led the Tiger contingent in fifth place, shooting 92. Tyler Blankartz took sixth at 95 and Jack Faehnrich seventh at 96. Isaac Aman rounded out four Tigers in the medals, taking 10th at 101.

“It was good to finally get on the course and compete with kids from other schools,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “We shot okay, but I think we had some early-season jitters. We need to get that worked out. We just need to get a ton of swing repetitions in so we can be a little confident in our swing and trust where the ball is going to go off the club.”

Bryce Hammer of Todd County won medalist honors, shooting 79. He was one stroke better than Cameron Caldwell of Chamberlain. With Caldwell taking second, Drayton Priebe third and Max Kelsey fourth, Chamberlain won the team title. The Cubs shot 349 to the Tigers’ 384 and the Falcons’ 409.

Pierre Invitational

Playing against Class AA schools Pierre, Rapid City Stevens, Watertown, Spearfish, Aberdeen Central, Mitchell, and Huron and Class A schools Parkston, Todd County and Winner, the Tigers could not get near cracking the medals scores.

The Tigers did finish seconds among the four Class A schools, behind Parkston, but ahead of Todd County and Winner.

Jack Faehnrich tied for 40th with 94 to pace the Tigers. Sean Moser tied for 44th at 96. Carson Quenzer shot 104 to tie for 61st. Tyler Blankartz shot 107 to tie for 64th and Simon Fried shot 114 for 70th.

The Tigers finished at 401 in team scores. Parkston shot 365 to pace the A schools. Todd County shot 415 and Winner 416.

Rapid City Stevens won the team title at 312. Ben Daane of Stevens shot even par 72 to win medalist honors.

The Tigers will be back on the course on Tuesday and again face a lot of AA competition at the Aberdeen Central Tournament at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Mobridge-Pollock Invitational

Team Scores: Chamberlain 349, Mobridge-Pollock 384, Todd County 409.

Individual Results: 1. Bryce Hammer, Todd County, 40-39-79; 2. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 40-40-80; 3. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 38-44-82; 4. Max Kelsey, Chamberlain, 44-47-91; 5. Sean Moser, Mobridge-Pollock, 45-47-92; 6. Tyler Blankartz, Mobridge-Pollock, 49-46-95; 7. Jack Faehnrich, Mobridge-Pollock, 51-45-96; 8. Dakota Munger, Chamberlain, 49-47-96; 9. Sandler Wiekamp, Chamberlain, 51-48-99; 10. Isaac Aman, Mobridge-Pollock, 51-50-101; 11. Royal Wike, Todd County, 51-52-103; 12. Bryce’son Neal, Todd County, 58-49-107; 13. Carson Quenzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 57-54-111; 14. Doug Yellow Boy, Todd County, 54-66-120.