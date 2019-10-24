Three Tigers race to state cross country meet

Three Tigers are headed to state after successful runs at the Region 4B Cross Country Meet in Chamberlain on Thursday.

Heidi Olson raced to third place in the girls’ division with a time of 19 minutes, 18 seconds. She came in behind Chamberlain runners Ally Hough and Kinsey Evans. Hough won region honors at 18:44.

Blaise Thompson took fifth and Caelan McCollam 12th in the boys’ race to qualify for state. Thompson ran 17:32, while McCollam crossed the finish line at 17:57.58. Dominic Santiago of Chamberlin won the region title at 16:23.

Winner Area won the boys’ title, while Chamberlain won the girls’ title.

Olson, Thompson and McCollam will compete in the State Cross Country Meet at Broadland Creek Golf Couse in Huron on Saturday. The Class A boys start at noon. The Class A girls race at 1:30 p.m.

The rest of the Tigers finished back in the pack. Chad Good Shield took 27th, while Kody Keller, Remmington Ford and Logan Vetch finished back-to-back-to-back at 31st, 32nd and 33rd.

The region had a junior varsity division. Bryson Vetch led the boys with a second-place finish. Elliot Bearsheart took ninth and Hunter Spotted Bear took 10. Skighe McCann took fourth in the girls’ race.

Region 4A Cross Country Meet

Boys Division

Team Scores: Winner Area 30, Todd County 37, Chamberlain 48, Miller 62, Mobridge-Pollock 68, St. Francis Indian 72, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 123.

Individual Results: 1. Dominic Santiago, Chamberlain, 16:23; 2. Kade Watson, Winner Area, 16:34; 3. Declan Tveit, Chamberlain, 16:53; 4. Thaddeus Allen, Todd County, 17:12; 5. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 17:32.0; 6. Jacob Wike, Todd County, 17:34; 7. Kylar Meek, Winner Area, 17:50.25; 8. Wakan Two Strike, St. Francis Indian, 17:50.92; 9. Dawson Phillips, Winner Area, 17:53.12; 10. Spencer Moran, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 17:53.12;

11. Caden Gortmaker, Miller, 17:53.55; 12. Caelan McCollam, Mobridge-Pollock, 17:57.58; 13. Kristopher Butcher, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 17:57.95; 14. Joseph Laprath, Winner Area, 17:59; 15. Freddy Leader Charge, Todd County, 18:04; 16. Mackenzie Wike, Todd County, 18:06.17; 17. Pierce Baumberger, Miller, 18:06; 18. Aiden Iyotte, Todd County, 18:07; 19. Jack Swanson, Chamberlain, 18:09; 20. Alex Schumacher, Miller, 18:16;

21. Talon Knox, Miller, 18:20; 22. John Boneshirt, St. Francis Indian, 18:30; 23. Blaine Black Bull, St. Francis Indian, 18:34; 24. Logan Tlam, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 19:03; 25. Israel Sharp Fish, St. Francis Indian, 18:34; 26. Jerris Marin, McLaughlin, 19:03.96; 27. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:17; 28. Drayton Clark, Todd County, 19:17; 29. Ryleigh Shot with two Arrows, St. Francis Indian, 19:31; 30. Keanu Herman, Chamberlain, 19:49; 31. Kody Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:55; 32. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 20:02; 33. Logan Vetch, Mobridge-Pollock, 20:03; 34. Spencer Frost, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 20:15; 35. Kellan Hurd, Miller, 20:46; 36. Riley Gregerson, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 20:34; 37. Treyton Anson, Miller, 20:46; 38. Isadore Sharp Fish, St. Francis Indian, 20:55; 39. Jonah Mosel, Chamberlain, 22:01; 40. Carter Davis, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 22:48; 41. Breckin Steilen, Chamberlain, 23:45.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Chamberlain 26, Winner Area 28, Todd County 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 73, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 87; Miller 91, Stanley County 101.

Individual Results: 1. Ally Hough, Chamberlain, 18:44; 2. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 19:02; 3. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:18; 4. Sidda Schuyler, Winner Area, 19:43; 5. Daci Lends His Horse, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 20:00; 6. Saige Schuyler, Winner Area, 20:03; 7. Ella Phillips, Chamberlain, 20:13; 8. Lesleen Makes Room, Todd County, 20:20; 9. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 20:21; 10. Kyia Schmidt, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 20:50;

11. Leila Balsiger, Winner Area, 20:21; 12. Evelyn Trefz, Miller, 20:53; 13. Aleadah Wilson, Todd County, 20:55; 14. Meagan Blare, Winner Area, 20:59; 15. Abby Ketelhut, Miller, 20:59; 16. Kelsie Herman, Todd County, 21:056; 17. Sarah Fosheim, Stanley County, 21:12; 18. Melanie Brozik, Winner Area, 21:12; 19. Angelina Lopez, Chamberlain, 21:33; 20. Samantha Peppel, Chamberlain, 21:38;

21. Macy Martin, Chamberlain, 21:48; 22. Kaysen Magee, Stanley County, 21:56; 23. Aryn Meiners, Winner Area, 22:01; 24. Raelynn Vines, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 22:12; 25. Sunni Dupris, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 22:38; 26. Emma In The Woods, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 22:41; 27. Maggie Overbay, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 22:46; 28. Alexis Hauge, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 22:50; 29. Hallie Schmidt, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 22:53; 30. Gloria Sitting Bear, Todd County, 22:59;

31. Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 23:22; 32. Isis Norris, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 23:35; 33. Amia Roach-Valandra, Todd County, 23:52; 34. Jesyka Dillon, Todd County, 24:37; 35. Maya Howard, Miller, 24:55; 36. Kassandra Arcoren, St. Francis Indian, 25:27; 37. Akeda Adams, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25:36; 38. Deja Roberts, St. Francis Indian, 25:47; 39. Alana Howard, Miller, 25:49; 40. Alexis Johnson, Miller, 26:42; 41. Shantay Waldron, Stanley County, 28:04; 42. Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 28:58.