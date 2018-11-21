Throwback game, fall foods recipes revealed

Fall is the time of year when late summer fruits and vegetables play a role in family dinners.

It is also a time (especially in this area) when the bounty of hunting trips makes its way to our tables.

In going through the Tribunes for the Memories files I come across all sorts of interesting articles. The following recipes are for fall foods and game.

The first from Oct. 29, 2008, is Trisha Jungwirth’s Duck pot pie.

Duck Pot Pie

8 duck breasts

1 can vegetables

4 potatoes

1 cup mini carrots

1/2 can chicken broth

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 tsp salt

2 pie crusts

Cook duck breasts, potatoes and carrots in slow cooker to desired doneness. Remove meat and shred. Mix meat, soup, broth, vegetables, carrots and potatoes in a 9-inch pie pan (with one pie crust in bottom). Cover with other crust. Make four small cuts to vent. Bake at 350 degrees until crust is golden brown.

The next recipe from Pauline Wendt from the May 11, 1978, Tribune is for corn, a fall favorite.

Corn with Cream Cheese

1/4 cup milk

1 3-oz pkg. cream cheese

1 Tbsp butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 12-oz can or 2 pints canned whole kernel corn drained

Combine milk, cheese, butter, salt and pepper in saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until cheese is blended Add corn and heat. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

LaVida Merchant shared her recipe for Texas Marinated Carrots in the June 8, 1978 Tribune

Texas Marinated Carrots

2 lbs. carrots

1 can tomato soup

1 cup sugar

1 Tbsp prepared mustard

1 onion chopped or sliced

1 green pepper, sliced or chopped

1 tsp salt

Scrape and slice carrots, Cook until tender, remove from heat and drain. Mix in ingredients, bring to a full boil and remove from heat. This may be served hot or chilled in refrigerator and served cold. It will keep several weeks in the refrigerator and may be reheated.

In 2008, George Keller shared his recipe for Marsala that can be used with a variety of meats including pheasant, grouse and venison.

Veal, Pheasant, Grouse,Venison or Chicken Marsala

1 lb. of your choice of meat

salt and pepper to taste

1 stick of butter

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 cups sliced mushrooms (baby portabella are best)

1 cup sliced shallots or chopped onion

1 cup Marsala wine

1/2 cup cream

Game birds should be scored on the skin side first. Whatever meat you choose, you should pound it out to about 1/2-inch thickness. Coat the meat in flour seasoned with the salt and pepper. Heat the butter and olive oil in a frying pan. Add the mushrooms and onion or shallot and fry until soft; then set aside. Then brown the meat quickly on both sides to desired doneness; then set aside. Deglaze the pan with the Marsala wine and simmer for about 3 minutes while stirring constantly. Then add pre-warmed cream. Add the mushroom, onion or shallot, and meat and warm through.

Note: If you need extra sauce to serve over pasta or mashed potato, add some water mixed with seasoned flour and some extra cream. Enjoy!

A slow cooked venison recipe comes from Latara Pateneaude in the Oct. 22, 2008, Tribune.

Slow Cooked Saucy Venison & Potatoes

4 venison steaks

1 medium sized onion, chopped or sliced

1 10-oz can cream of mushroom soup

1/4 cup ketchup

1 to 3 tsps Worcestershire sauce

1 small can mushrooms

Potatoes, quartered or cubed

Place steaks, potatoes and onion in a greased crock pot. In a separate bowl combine the soup, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, mushrooms, salt and pepper. Stir until smooth. Pour mixture over steak and potatoes, add a bit of water and cook on high 4 to 5 hours.

Rosemary Lutz had a squash casserole recipe that she shared in the Oct. 21, 1998, Tribune.

Squash Casserole

2 lbs. squash sliced (six cups)

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 cup dairy sour cream

1 cup shredded carrots

1 60-oz pkg stove top chicken flavored stuffing mix

1/2 cup margarine, melted

In saucepan, cook sliced squash on onion in boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain; combine cream of chicken soup and sour cream, stir in carrots. Fold in drained squash and onions. Combine stuffing mix and margarine. Spread half of stuffing mix in bottom of cake pan. Spoon vegetable mixture over top. Sprinkle remaining stuffing over vegetables. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Bernadean Johnson of Timber Lake shared her use for rhubarb in Nov. 7, 2001.

Rhubarb Cake

1/2 cup shortening

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 small box strawberry Jell-O (if desired)

1 egg

1 cup sour milk

2 cups flour

1 tsp soda

1 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 cups rhubarb

Cream shortening and sugar (and Jell-O if used). Add egg and sour milk, sifted flour and soda, vanilla and rhubarb. Pour into greased 9×13 pan. Mix 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon; sprinkle over top of batter before baking. Bake at 350° about 45 minutes until done.