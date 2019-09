U.S. Senator John Thune will be in Mobridge Friday, Sept. 6, to help the community celebrate the reopening of the Mobridge Regional Airport.

Thune will arrive at the airport about 2:30 p.m., and will provide to the Mobridge City Council, Walworth County Commissioners and the community with an update on issues in Washington, D.C., followed by a question and answer period.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the event.