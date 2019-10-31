Tiger Booster club to host Trunk or Treat before game

The Mobridge-Pollock Tiger Booster Club will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot east of Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics on 10th Avenue West.

With the Mobridge-Pollock Tiger football playoff game with McCook Central-Montrose being played at Tiger Stadium beginning at 6 p.m., the Booster Club is inviting Mobridge businesses to host a vehicle for trick or treats at the event. Because of the football game scheduled at 6 p.m. on Halloween, the Booster Club wants to ensure the children in the community have a chance to trick or treat and have area families be able to attend the football game and support the Tiger team.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will continue until 5:45 p.m.

Because of the South Dakota High School Activities Association rules, no one is allowed to wear a mask at a high school activity.