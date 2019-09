The Mobridge-Pollock Homecoming candidates for 2019 are (back, from left): Rehana Marker, daughter of Lesli and Brady Blom; TyRel Thompson, daughter of Deidre Thompson; Peyton Longbrake, daughter of Kim LaFramboise; and Myia Feist daughter of Patty and Brian Feist; (front) Caden Halsey, son of Shelly and Chance Halsey; Reese Cerney, son of Amy and James Cerney; Noah Bauer, son of Alana and Nate Bauer; Jacob Steiger, son of Sadie and Jamey Steiger.