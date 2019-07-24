Tigers 12U softball team takes second at state tourney

The Mobridge Tigers girls 12U softball team took second place at the USA Softball of South Dakota State Youth Slowpitch Tournament in Watertown over the weekend.

The Tigers faced their toughest opponent in the first round losing that game by two runs which sent them through the losers’ bracket. The girls played eight games over the two days. Four of the games the girls were able to cut short by getting ahead of their opponents by 15 runs by the end of the third inning. The Tigers fought their way back one game at a time and met the same Watertown Blaze team they played in the first round in the championship game but fell short.

The team is looking forward to the national tournament in Sioux Falls Aug. 2, 3 and 4.

The Tigers are: (back from left) coach Heather Overland, Raelyn Aberle, Avah Feyereisen, coach Rudy Arpan, Kalli Good Shield, Grace Overland, Sophia Overland, Faith Heil and coach Andrew Overland; (front from left) Ellie Kemnitz, Elsy Larson, Amber Vetch, Jacy Netterville, Selena Arpan, Michelle Merkel and Tegan Konold. HSA Wolverines of Herreid took fourth place.