Tigers and Wolverines headline Rotary Classic

The annual Mobridge Rotary Classic basketball games tip-off at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium.

The feature games, Mobridge-Pollock hosting Herreid/Selby Area start at around 5:45 with the Lady Tigers playing the Lady Wolverines, followed by the Tigers and Wolverines at about 7:15.

Before the main attractions are four games. At 11 a.m. a girls’ basketball game between McIntosh and South Border, N.D., starts the festivities. At 12:45 p.m., the Wakpala Lady Sioux play Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D., Timber Lake takes the floor next with the Panthers taking on Strasburg/Zeeland at 2:15 p.m., and the Lady Panthers playing Leola/Frederick at 4 p.m.