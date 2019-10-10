Tigers can’t post low scores at State A Boys Golf Tournament

A week of practice in the cold did not help the Tigers prepare for state golf as no player cracked the top 60 at the State A Boys Golf Tournament held Monday and Tuesday at the Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.

Sean Moser led the Tigers with a two-day total of 200. The left Moser tied for 66th. He did improve on day two. Moser posted 94 in the second round after shooting 106 on Monday. Picking up 12 strokes moved Moser up 12 places. He was in 78th after Monday’s golf.

Tyler Blankartz came in tied for 81st with a pair of consistent days. Blankartz came in at 207 after shooting 103 on Monday and 104 on Tuesday.

Jack Faehnrich gained six strokes on Tuesday and finished 89th at 218. Faehnrich shot 112 on Monday before coming back with 106 on Tuesday.

Eighth grader Simon Fried shot 111 on Monday, but struggled to 119 on Tuesday to finish 94th at 230.

The Tigers shot 432 on Monday and 423 on Tuesday to finish 14th in team standings.

Lance Christensen of Little Wound won the state title with a 13-over-par 157. Keaton Nighbert of Madison shot 162 for second.

Sioux Falls Christian won the team title. Tea Area was runner-up.