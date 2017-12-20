Tigers conquer field at North Dakota tournament

One week after taking the title in Howard, the Tigers went north to out-wrestle all comers and claim the team title at the Linton Holiday Tournament in Linton, N.D., on Friday and Saturday. “That was huge for the guys,” said coach Nathan Ford. “It should be a big confidence booster. I think we maybe opened some eyes in our neighboring state.”

As a testament to the team’s depth, the Tigers racked up 211 points, 45 points more than runner-up Velva, without crowning a champion.

“You don’t see it too often when a team wins a tourney like that without an individual champion,” said Ford.

Four Tigers made the championship match but came up short. Taking second were Kamron Pearman, Nathan Bauer, Stone Jensen and Jason Gerry.

“I’m not taking anything away from our guys,” said Ford. “They had to wrestle some really tough wrestlers just to get where they did, and then they ran into some real good ones.”

Pearman went 3-1 to take second at 120 pounds. He won by pin and then two decisions before meeting Alex Madrigal of Bowman County/Beach. Madrigal, who took second in state at 120 last season, handed Pearman a 19-3 defeat. Perman’s 4-2 win over Andrew Hoff of LaMoure, was a win over the sixth-place finisher at 106 pounds last year.

Bauer took second at 170 pounds, winning three dominating matches, before falling 9-2 to Isaac Anderson of Hettinger/Scranton. After starting with a pin, Bauer beat Bridger Mathern of Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 7-0 and Coy Spooner of Des Lacs/Burlington 8-1.

Jensen finished runner-up at 182 pounds. He won a pair of pins and an 11-1 match over Clark Thielges of LaMoure, but was pinned by 19-0 Caden Wolsky of Carrington in the championship match.

Gerry was pinned by 21-0 Conner Dennis of Watford City in the 195-pound championship match. Dennis took third in state at 182 pounds last season. Gerry won by pin in his first match before beating Colton Buskness of Carrington 9-3 and Wyatt Nitschnke of Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 6-2.

Isaac Olson came back to avenge an earlier loss to take third place at 152 pounds. Olson lost a 5-4 match to Mark Jochim of South Border in the second round. After winning three straight pins, Olson got back to Jochim and put him on his back at 2:04.

Tucson Freeman took fourth place at 145 pounds. Freeman lost in the second round before rallying with three straight pins. In the third-place match, he dropped a 5-2 decision to Taydon Butcher of Kindred.

Jaden Schilling went 4-2 to take fifth place at 132 pounds. Schilling lost in the second round, won two pins and lost a 5-0 match to Coy Awender of Oakes. Schilling made short work of Broek Roesler of Kindred in the fifth-place match with a 38-second pin.

In his first action of the season, Carson Keller took fifth place at 285 pounds. After dropping his first match of the year, Keller worked his way back to the fifth-place match where he beat Tristen Peterson of Bowman County/Beach by a 7-2 score.

Jacob Steiger took sixth at 113 pounds. After a second-round loss, Steiger got into medal contention with a pin and major decision, but dropped his next two, a 6-2 decision to Brecken Lura of Carrington and a 5-3 decision to Grant Schneider of South Border.

Kegan Pearman won two and lost two, setting up a seventh-place win at 138 pounds. In the medal match, Pearman defeated Brackin Awender of Oakes 7-2.

Rankings

The Tigers are in third place in this week’s South Dakota Class B Wrestling poll behind top-ranked Canton and second-ranked Winner Area.

Nathan Bauer is ranked first in Class B at 170 pounds for the second straight week. Six more Tigers are ranked in the top 12. Jaden Schilling is ranked third at 132 pounds. Stone Jensen is ranked fourth at 182 pounds. Jacob Steiger is ranked fourth at 113 pounds. Jason Gerry is ranked sixth at 195 pounds. Kamron Pearman is ranked eighth at 120 pounds and Kegan Pearman is ranked 12th at 138 pounds.

The Tigers are off until after the Christmas holiday when they compete in the Webster Invitational Wrestling Tourney on Dec. 30. The Tigers are the defending team champs. Individuals defending a title are Kegan Pearman, Jaden Schilling and Jason Gerry.

Linton Holiday Tournament

Team scores: Mobridge-Pollock 211, Velva, 166, Bowman County/Beach 165.5, Carrington 160, Hettinger/Scranton/Richardton-Taylor/Hebron/Mott-Regent/Bison 158.5, South Border 153.5, Bishop Ryan 125, Oakes 122.5, Napoleon/G-S 114, New Salem-Almont 113.5, Kindred 106, Watford City 96.5, Faulkton Area 96.5, Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark 79, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 71, Beulah-Hazen 69, Linton-HMB 67, Harvey-Wells County 60, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 59, Northern Lights 55, Rugby 54, Larimore 51.5, Killdeer 33, New Town/Parshall 27, Mondak Thunder 24, Stanley 11, Alexander 6.5, Kenmare-Bowbells/Burke Central 5.

106: Isaac Aman (6-7): was pinned by Treston Lura, Carrington, 2:30; pinned Cody Meehl, Oakes, 4:18; was pinned by Robert Norman, Larimore, 1:47; was defeated by Ridley Odden, Rugby, 8-6.

113: Jacob Steiger (8-4) sixth place: defeated Dawson Sessing, Stanley, 12-2 major decision; was defeated by Isaac Felchle, Harvey, 8-2; pinned Ashden Christian, Mondak Thunder, :42; defeated Garrett Hebl, LaMoure, 15-2 major decision; was defeated by Brecken Lura, Carrington, 6-2; was defeated by Grant Schneider, South Border, 5-3.

120: Kamron Pearman (7-3) second place: pinned Cale Ibach, Des Lacs-Burlington, 3:34; defeated Ethan Winick, Bishop Ryan, 10-4; defeated Andrew Hoff, LaMoure, 4-2; was defeated by Alex Madrigal, Bowman County/Beach, 19-3 technical fall.

126: Ayden Stickney (2-8): was pinned by John Lunday, Northern Lights, 3:13; defeated Brenden Kersmann, New Town, 6-1; was defeated by Braeden Gumke, Watford City, 6-1; was pinned by Jaeger Lundeen, Bishop Ryan, 1:44.

132: Jaden Schilling (11-4) fifth place: pinned Anton Carruth, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, 1:52; was defeated by Liam Shannon, Watford City, 7-1; pinned Braden Kline, Hettinger/Scranton, 1:28; pinned Jacoby Mattern, Bowman County/Beach, 2:01; was defeated by Coy Awender, Oakes, 5-0; pinned Broek Roesler, Kindred, :38.

138: Kegan Pearman (12-4) seventh place: pinned Ryan Holzer, Linton-HMB, 5:18; was pinned by Cale Schalesky, Hettinger/Scranton, 1:59; defeated Bransyn Yanish, Velva, 10-9; was pinned by Easton Ogren, Kindred, 3:33; defeated Brackin Awender, Oakes, 7-2.

145: Tucson Freeman (11-4) fourth place: pinned Dylan Tabor, Killdeer, 1:03; was pinned by Elijah Hackman, Velva, 5:08; pinned Tristan Richardson, Mondak Thunder, 2:23; pinned Michael Clifton, Carrington, :58; pinned Kaleb Beeter, Bishop Ryan, 2:58; was defeated by Taydon Butcher, Kindred, 5-2.

152: Isaac Olson (10-3) third place: pinned Dylan Grove, Rugby, 1:25; was defeated by Mark Jochim, South Border, 5-4; pinned Shawn Gugle, Harvey, 2:27; pinned Michael Thomas, Velva, 2:22; pinned Austin Hendrickson, Carrington, 2:19; pinned Jochim, 2:04.

160: Tucker Holzer (0-2): was pinned by Jon Thomas, Velva, 2:30; was defeated by Jaden Bosch, Linton-HMB, 4-1.

170: Nathan Bauer (11-1) second place: pinned Lewis Goehring, South Border, 1:21; defeated Bridger Mathern, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, 7-0; defeated Coy Spooner, Des Lacs-Burlington, 8-1; was defeated by Isaac Anderson, Hettinger/Scranton, 9-2.

182: Stone Jensen (9-3) second place: pinned Gabe Quandt, Oakes, 1:07; pinned Thomas Leintz, Beulah-Hazen, 5:56; defeated Clark Thielges, LaMoure, 11-1 major decision; was pinned by Kaden Wolsky, Carrington, 3:35;

195: Jason Gerry (7-3) second place: pinned Adam Morman, New Salem-Almont, 1:57; defeated Colton Buskness, Carrington, 9-3; defeated Wyatt Nitschke, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, 6-2; was pinned by Conner Dennis, Watford City, 3:15.

220: Kyler Pearman (0-2): was pinned by Justin Hoffman, Larimore, 3:13; was pinned by Bryon Klatt, Velva, 2:39.

285: Carson Keller (3-2) fifth place: was defeated by Hunter Greenmyer, Oakes, 8-4; won by forfeit over Josh Baumann, Kenmare-Bowbells; pinned Collin Mertz, Harvey, 1:59; was defeated by Kutter Blumhagen, Velva, 4-1; defeated Tristen Peterson, Bowman County/Beach, 7-2.