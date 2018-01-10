Tigers crown six Mid Dakota Monster champions

The Tiger wrestling team has been going to Presho since the 1991-92 season. Never had the team finished higher than third place and never have they had more than three tournament champions. That all changed on Saturday when six Tigers won titles and the Tigers finished in second place at the Mid Dakota Monster.

With Jacob Steiger, Jaden Schilling, Isaac Olson, Nathan Bauer, Stone Jensen and Carson Keller all winning titles, the Tigers racked up 244 points, but not as many as the 255 scored by tourney champion Winner Area, despite Winner Area crowning just four titlists.

Tiger coach Nathan Ford said it is an odd thing to win so much, yet come up short for the team title, adding that of the Tigers’ 13 varsity wrestlers, 12 had first-round byes. The good seeding may have been the difference between finishing second and taking the title.

“The byes played a big factor,” said Ford. “We went a whole round where we didn’t get any points.”

Along with the six champions, three more Tigers earned trips to the medal stand. Tucson Freeman and Jason Gerry finished fourth and Kegan Pearman finished fifth.

Four of the six title matches were one-sided affairs.

Steiger won a 10-0 major decision over Jack Kruger of Winner Area at 113.

Schilling won a 12-0 major decision over Teigan Clark of Sunshine Bible Academy at 132.

Olson stuck Parker Scheier of McCook Central/Montrose at 2:43 at 152.

Jensen doubled up Reese Hanson of Spearfish 10-5 at 182.

“They went out and wrestled like they wanted to win the tournament,” said Ford.

Bauer and Keller had much closer matches.

Bauer, nursing a knee injury suffered earlier in the day, fought for a 3-2 win over Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More at 170, while Keller earned a 2-0 win over previously undefeated Dante Bravo of Pine Ridge at 285.

“Nathan, being injured, couldn’t have wrestled a better match,” said Ford. “Carson, man that kid was strong, but he’s strong too, and he used his quickness to beat the kid.”

Bauer’s knee injury is not severe, but he will probably take Thursday and maybe Saturday off to heal.

Pearman won a hard-fought 6-5 victory over Tyler Arnold of Hill City to take fifth at 138.

Freeman and Gerry lost to highly-ranked wrestlers in the third-place matches. Freeman lost 8-0 to Cody Hagen of Hot Springs. Gerry was pinned by Brady Schoenfelder of Parkston.

Only Isaac Aman at 106, Kamron Pearman at 120, Tucker Holzer at 160 and Kyler Pearman at 220 did not make it to the medal stand.

Two wrestlers competed unattached. Dakota Weleba won one match at 160 and Zach Faehnrich won two matches at 170.

Home Quads

The Tigers host the first of two home quadrangular meets on Thursday. Miller/Highmore-Harrold, Faulkton Area and Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle will be on hand for matches starting at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Tigers host Stanley County, Lemmon/McIntosh and Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle for matches starting at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Tigers are competing in the Battler Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Expected on the mats are host Potter County, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, Chamberlain, Deuel, Faulkton Area, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, Lemmon/McIntosh, McLaughlin, Redfield/Doland, Stanley County, Sully Buttes, Sunshine Bible Academy, Warner/Northwestern, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket, Pierre JV, and South Border and Standing Rock, N.D.

The Tigers have taken second two years in a row in Gettysburg. They lost by one point to Potter County for last years’ title. Schilling and Bauer are defending champions.

Mid Dakota Monster

Team Scores: Winner Area 255, Mobridge-Pollock 244, Spearfish 196, McCook Central/Montrose 175.5, Bennett County 139, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 135, Custer/Edgemont 126, Hot Springs 118, Lead-Deadwood 116.5, Parkston 115, Stanley County 68.5, Belle Fourche 68, Lyman 67, Hill City 65.5, St. Thomas More 57, Kingsbury County 56.5, Potter County 54, O’Neill, Neb., 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 50, Pine Ridge 36.5, Warner/Northwestern 32, Todd County 30, Little Wound 13, McLaughlin 7, Red Cloud 7.

106: Isaac Aman (9-10): was pinned by Kaden Keiser, Winner, :42; defeated Thomas McCoy, Belle Fourche, 5-2; was pinned by Everett Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 5:00.

113: Jacob Steiger (14-4) first place: pinned Slade Badger, Stanley County, :30; pinned Riley Orel, Winner Area, 4:27; pinned Landon Sudbeck, Parkston, 5:52; defeated Jack Kruger, Winner Area, 10-0 major decision.

120: Kamron Pearman (8-5): pinned Jaxon Johnson, Hill City, 3:11; was defeated by Max Johnson, Lead-Deadwood, 4-2; was pinned by Christian McCarty, 3:00.

132: Jaden Schilling (17-4) first place: pinned Seth Heindrich, Warner/Northwestern, :52; pinned Aaron Gilchrist, Winner Area, 1:26; pinned Tate Reiner, McCook Central/Montrose, 3:39; defeated Teigan Clark, Sunshine Bible Academy, 12-0 major decision.

138: Kegan Pearman (17-7) fifth place: pinned Max Ellingson, Spearfish, 1:51; pinned Easton Steinbach, Warner/Northwestern, 5:42; pinned Alex Phelps, Hot Springs, 4:53; was defeated by Chance Grill, Custer-Edgemont, 2-0; was pinned by Jacobi Krouse, McCook Central/Montrose, 3:35; defeated Tyler Arnold, Hill City, 6-5.

145: Tucson Freeman (18-6) fourth place: defeated Kyle Morrison, Pine Ridge, 17-1 tech fall; pinned Caleb McGregor, Newell, 1:45; was defeated by Kody Hagen, Hot Springs, 9-0 major decision; pinned Kalei Worischek, Hill City, 4:51; defeated Monte Albrecht, Kingsbury County, 7-2; defeated Matthew Ackerman, Spearfish, 5-1; was defeated by Hagen, 8-0 major decision.

152: Isaac Olson (16-4) first place: pinned Chuy Munoz, O’Neill, 1:48; pinned Joey Cole, Winner Area, :41; defeated Weston Ireland, Bennett County, 9-2; defeated Gavin Holland, Kingsbury County, 8-2; pinned Parker Scheier, McCook Central/Montrose, 2:43.

160: Tucker Holzer (2-6): was defeated by Jace Burma, Sunshine Bible Academy, 9-7 sudden victory; pinned Logan Kennedy, Stanley County, 2:15; was defeated by Dean Laverack, Bennett County, 6-1.

170: Nathan Bauer (16-2) first place: pinned Gabe Fanning, Bennett County, :40; defeated Cody Rakow, Lead-Deadwood, 15-0 tech fall; defeated TeeJay Atwood, Hot Springs, 16-8 major decision; defeated Corten Dobesh, St. Thomas More, 3-2.

182: Stone Jensen (15-3) first place: pinned Asher Kraft, Winner Area, 1:07; pinned Tanner Peterson, McCook Central/Montrose, 3:51; defeated Blake Kainz, Custer/Edgemont, 10-2 major decision; defeated Reese Hansen, Spearfish, 10-5.

195: Jason Gerry (11-5) fourth place: pinned Michael Streeter, Belle Fourche, 3:22; was defeated by Tyler Byrne, Bennett County, 10-1 major decision; pinned Austin Severson, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 1:14; pinned Marcus Harkless, Hot Springs, 2:46; defeated Evan Hehr, Spearfish, 6-1; was pinned by Brady Schoenfelder, Parkston, 4:47.

220: Kyler Pearman (0-7): was pinned by Marc Williams, Spearfish, 1:06; was pinned by Jeremiah Briggs, Bennett County, :22.

285: Carson Keller (8-2) first place: pinned Eden Arcoren, Todd County, 1:24; defeated Kelby Kruse, Spearfish, 7-2; defeated Dante Bravo, Pine Ridge, 2-0.

160 unattached: Dakota Weleba (6-6): was pinned by Cailob Week, Winner Area, 4:32; pinned Elijah Steele, Custer/Edgemont, 1:56; was defeated by Colton Hedman, Stanley County, 3-1 sudden victory.

170 unattached: Zach Faehnrich (4-7): was pinned by Corten Dobesh, St. Thomas More, 1:05; pinned Owen Kerkvliet, Kingsbury County, 1:29; pinned Brooks Clooten, Belle Fourch, :57; was pinned by Cody Rakow, Lead-Deadwood, 2:05.